GREENSBORO — The Guilford College Bryan Series will start selling new season subscriptions Wednesday.
New subscriptions for the upcoming season of the high-profile lecture series include access to eight events: three online lectures scheduled for the fall, three in-person events planned for early 2021 and online access to two speakers rescheduled from earlier this year.
Three online events open the 2020-21 season of the Bryan Series: Harrison Hickman, a national political consultant and pollster, on Sept. 17; Peniel Joseph, professor of history and public affairs at The University of Texas at Austin and author of "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.," on Oct. 20; and CNN political analyst John Avlon and "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover with presidential historian Mark Updegrove, on Nov. 12.
Three in-person events are scheduled for the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts, the new venue for the lecture series: Ian Bremmer, a global politics and business expert, on Jan. 14; Paul Nicklen, nature photographer and marine biologist, on Feb. 16; and Theresa May, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, on March 18.
Two rescheduled events will be included in new season ticket packages. Speakers are Sally Field, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress, on Feb. 2; and Colson Whitehead, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, on April 12. Field and Whitehead will speak live at the Tanger Center to an audience who had tickets when their spring 2020 events were postponed. New subscribers will be able to watch livestreams of both events.
The Bryan Series said all 2020-21 events will be livestreamed for new and returning subscribers and single-ticket event holders in case people can't attend in person because of pandemic concerns or government restrictions on large gatherings.
Season ticket packages are $277 for orchestra seats, $253 for the grand tier and $233 for the loge level.
Ticket sales and more information about the Bryan Series are online at bryanseries.guilford.edu.
