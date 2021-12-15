New COVID-19 cluster emerges at Eastern Guilford High School

Correction One new COVID-19 cluster has been confirmed in Guilford County Schools in this week's report from state health officials. A headline and wording in previous versions of this story were incorrect.

GREENSBORO — A new coronavirus cluster at a Guilford County High School has appeared in this week's report from state health officials.

As of Wednesday, 15 students at Eastern Guilford High School have tested positive for the respiratory disease since Dec. 6, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

A report issued Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services included nine cases among children at the school that were plausibly linked epidemiologically.

Three other Guilford County schools have reported six or more cases since Dec. 6, according to the school district's dashboard, though health officials have not determined that they are linked as clusters like the nine at Eastern Guilford.

