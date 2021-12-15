 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 cluster emerges at Eastern Guilford High School
New COVID-19 cluster emerges at Eastern Guilford High School

GREENSBORO — A new coronavirus cluster at a Guilford County High School has appeared in this week's report from state health officials.

Download PDF Dec. 14, 2021 COVID-19 clusters report.pdf

As of Wednesday, 15 students at Eastern Guilford High School have tested positive for the respiratory disease since Dec. 6, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

A report issued Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services included nine cases among children at the school that were plausibly linked epidemiologically. 

Three other Guilford County schools have reported six or more cases since Dec. 6, according to the school district's dashboard, though health officials have not determined that they are linked as clusters like the nine at Eastern Guilford.  

At Northern High School, eight students and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the district’s dashboard.

Jamestown Elementary and Peck Elementary each had six students test positive.

Twelve of the cases involved students participating in cheerleading, according to the district’s statistics, though it’s unclear which school or schools the cheerleaders attended.

Four other schools — Brooks Global Studies Magnet School, Grimsley High School, High Point Friends School and Revolution Academy Charter School — and one child care facility, Tabernacle Weekday School, remained on the state’s list for having ongoing COVID-19 clusters.

Asked to comment on the numbers, Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said the data shows that the district’s dashboard is “working as intended.”

At Tuesday’s Guilford County Board of Education meeting, Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said 28,000 children aged 5 and older have been partially vaccinated and 23,000 are fully vaccinated.

“The children that have been vaccinated represent 4% of our population right now,” Vann said.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

