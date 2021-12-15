New COVID-19 clusters emerge at four Guilford County schools

GREENSBORO — New coronavirus clusters have emerged at four Guilford County schools, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard and state health officials.

As of Wednesday, 15 students at Eastern Guilford High School have tested positive for the respiratory disease since Dec. 6.

A report issued Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services included nine cases among children at the school, but there is a lag time for cases to appear in the state's report.

At Northern High School, eight students and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the district's dashboard.

Jamestown Elementary and Peck Elementary each had six students test positive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state report did not yet indicate clusters at the three latter schools.

Twelve of the cases involved students participating in cheerleading, according to the district's statistics, though it's unclear which school or schools the cheerleaders attended.