GREENSBORO — Six years ago, Lisa Jordan took charge of Simkins Elementary, a brand new brick-and-mortar school in the city.
This summer, Guilford County Schools asked her to be the principal at a start-up again, this time for the district's new virtual academy for grades K-5.
It's a job that's new in many ways and familiar in others.
"Building a culture is still the same," she said in an interview last week. "It’s just a virtual culture."
The Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy (K-5) is one of two new virtual academies opened by the district, along with Guilford eLearning University Prep (6-8), in part to provide families an ongoing virtual option during the coronavirus pandemic. Separately, high school students can also take fully virtual courses through their regular high schools.
The News & Record also sought to speak with Tanicka Robeson, a former head of the district's Dean B. Pruette SCALE Academy, who is now principal of the University Prep virtual school. A district spokeswoman said Robeson was temporarily too busy for an interview.
The district has extended its deadline for students to register for the virtual academies to Sept. 15. Families can also "unregister" before that date.
Jordan, who supervised about 700 students at Simkins, said last week that her virtual elementary school has about 3,000 students.
"When I say this it makes me hyperventilate a little bit, but not panic, it's like six elementary schools in one," she said.
That's also bigger than any of the district's traditional high schools, which top out at about 2,100 students.
Jordan said her school had been allotted 114 classroom teachers. That's about 18 to 23 teachers per grade level, she said. And then there's special teachers, like art, music, and physical education, and teachers working with academically gifted students and students with other special needs. All told it comes to about 150 teachers, she said.
As of Thursday last week most were in place, Jordan said, and expected the last few on some grade levels would be set by that Friday.
Teachers, she said, came to the school in three ways. She started her hiring process by conducting interviews with those particularly interested in teaching at the school and who also submitted videos of themselves teaching. Next, she said, the district's human resources department asked her to speak with teachers who had pre-existing conditions or had family members with pre-existing conditions that made them more susceptible to COVID-19 and didn't want to have to return to in-person learning once classes resume at schools.
Teachers in this group, she said, had more questions about how things would work at the school, including about scheduling and collaboration between teachers and Jordan's vision for the school.
"I answered all of their questions and if they decided to come to the virtual school after all of that, I certainly wanted them," she said.
A third wave was bringing on teachers who were "surplussed." That means they were no longer needed at their prior district school due to the shift in enrollment to the virtual academy, and thus asked to join the staff of the virtual academy instead.
The main difference between the district's two new virtual academies and its regular schools is that while the regular schools are expected to go back to in-person instruction at some point, the virtual schools will remain online.
Jordan also said scheduling is different for the virtual academies. While other schools are expected to stick to the regular school day for class instruction, Jordan said she's been having her teachers reach out to families to poll them on what times work best for them for live instruction. That might be a choice between early morning to late morning, late morning to midafternoon, or midafternoon to early evening.
She said the point of asking families for their opinions is not just to settle on a popular time for the whole class, but also to find solutions for individual students if their families just can't make the most popular times work. She said they might look at having a child sit in on lessons with a different teacher as a possibility under those circumstances. And, as with other schools in the district, Jordan expects teachers to record live lessons so that students can review them even if they aren't able to watch live.
None of the K-5 virtual academy students had a teacher assigned to them on the first day of school, which startled some parents. Jordan said that was due to fluctuating enrollment with the district's extended deadline to sign up for the school. She and staff had to move each student's data from the registration system into another online system, which she said also hampered the assigning of teachers.
In the meantime, she said, she kept parents up to date with daily messages all week through the first week of school. In a message also posted on the school's website Wednesday, she said the school was still working on getting Virtual Academy students who were new to Guilford County into the system and assigning them teachers.
Jordan said she plans to stick with the academy past the end of the pandemic. Maybe someday, when COVID-19 is past, she said, the virtual academy will have the chance to come together physically for a few things, like school theater productions.
But as for instruction, she feels today's virtual learning is a wave of the future that will continue to draw families.
"There’s really nothing you can’t do virtually that you can do in a brick-and-mortar school," she said.
