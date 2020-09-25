New online map shows Guilford schools' COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO — The week before the first students are expected to start in-person classes, Guilford County Schools has launched a dashboard so people can track COVID-19 cases in the district.
The online dashboard, which is on the district's website, shows case data viewable as a map or as a chart.
Currently, the dashboard shows staff COVID-19 cases that may have impacted a school or work site. The district is working with the county health department to create a student case dashboard as well, for when students come back. No individual names or titles are included.
“While contact tracing is a private process, we also recognize that there is a public interest in having information beyond what is needed solely for public health purposes,” Nora Carr, the district's chief of staff, said in a news release. “We believe reporting this data meets that public interest need in a responsible way while still protecting the privacy of our students and staff.”
Pre-K students will attend classes for half-days starting Tuesday with kindergarten students to follow the week after. The in-person classes are voluntary at this point, and are an effort to give teachers some face-time with the district's youngest students, who officials say are struggling with online instruction more than older students.
Elementary and middle school students could begin to return on Oct. 20 if the county hits certain coronavirus-related benchmarks that the Guilford County Board of Education approved on Thursday. Most high school classes are set to resume Jan. 20, at the earliest.
The school system worked with county health officials to come up with the benchmarks, which include case numbers, test positivity rates and the district's ability to combat coronavirus spread with practices such as mask wearing and social distancing. Secondary indicators include a downward trend in county hospitalizations over 14 days and the available capacity of local intensive care units.
That data is expected to be added to the county health department's COVID-19 section.
The district's dashboard — under "Connect with GCS" at the top of the website's main page and then "data dashboards" — helps pinpoint where cases are cropping up in schools and other district buildings.
For instance, the district data on Friday evening showed 54 total verified cases among staff at 37 different sites, dating back to March. Of those, 17 are currently active. Guilford County Schools has about 10,000 employees.
People with active cases are isolated away from their schools or workplaces, according to Akisha Sarfo, the district's chief performance officer. They need clearance from the health department or their medical provider before returning, she said.
The vast majority of the total cases the district reported involve one employee per school.
Millis Road, Simkins and Pearce elementary schools were the schools with the most cases. Millis Road reported verified cases on Sept. 2, 11 and 14. Simkins had a new case each day for three days in a row: Aug. 25, 26, and 27. Pearce had cases on Aug. 8 and 11, and Sept. 4.
While the data goes back to March, 75% of the cases reported came from August and September.
The Guilford County health department said it works to notify anyone in the schools who was in close contact, defined as within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, of someone with COVID-19.
More information on the procedures the district has adopted for dealing with COVID-19 cases, including protocols for students and staff, are available on the district website.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.