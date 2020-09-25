New online map shows Guilford schools' COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The week before the first students are expected to start in-person classes, Guilford County Schools has launched a dashboard so people can track COVID-19 cases in the district.

The online dashboard, which is on the district's website, shows case data viewable as a map or as a chart.

Currently, the dashboard shows staff COVID-19 cases that may have impacted a school or work site. The district is working with the county health department to create a student case dashboard as well, for when students come back. No individual names or titles are included.

“While contact tracing is a private process, we also recognize that there is a public interest in having information beyond what is needed solely for public health purposes,” Nora Carr, the district's chief of staff, said in a news release. “We believe reporting this data meets that public interest need in a responsible way while still protecting the privacy of our students and staff.”