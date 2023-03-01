GREENSBORO — Students at Northwest Guilford High presented the school’s first Black History Month showcase on Tuesday.

Performances featured students — and a couple of staff members — portraying notable Black historical figures, such as athletes, civil rights leaders and entrepreneurs.

Chandra James, the school’s lead career and technical education instructor, spearheaded the project, along with students involved with the school’s various career and technical education classes.

“Me, being a young Black man, I just thought it was very crucial that I join,” said senior Tadiwa Dhlamini, who helped backstage with the production. “You know we don’t have too many opportunities to talk about Black history at school. It’s usually the same recycled things that we learn about, so you know we can learn and bring new light to people about more important figures and events that happened during this time.”

Senior Mihir Mistry was one of the engineering students who helped build the set. He said his favorite part was seeing the whole thing come together from just pieces of lumber.

The production featured short introductions to a variety of historical figures. That included an imagined conversation between Rosa Parks and Claudette Colvin, another civil rights activist who, as a teenager, refused to give up her bus seat to a white person. Colvin was one of the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle, the court case that eventually overturned bus segregation in Montgomery, Ala.

The showcase also highlighted historic Black recording artists, with students singing solos in character as Tina Turner, Sam Cooke and others.

“People came and volunteered and they all happened to have a lot of great talent,” Dhlamini said.