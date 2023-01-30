Official: Despite driver shortage, Guilford school buses are running on time

“Sometimes you just see things coming unless there’s a change for the better,” bus driver Agretta Locklair Scott said to the News & Record at the time.

Soon, the district instituted a $1,000 monthly attendance bonus for drivers. And last April, the district restored service to those schools after leaders said they improved absentee rates and hired new drivers.

According to Crowder-Phillips, the district still has 53 vacancies compared to 58 at the start of last school year.

Crowder-Phillips said the $1,000 per month bonus is helping stem losses, adding that 15 drivers decided to stay for another year upon learning the extra pay would continue.

Another strategy that's helping, she said, is a new "rider system" where the district hires applicants who have passed their required written tests — but still lack road training — to watch and learn the routes. It's designed to combat the long delays applicants face as they wait to get the required training from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. Some tire of the long process.

Crowder-Phillips said staff cuts at DMV have contributed to the shortfall of driver education specialists who conduct the training. Currently, 14 prospective drivers are riding on buses as they wait for training. The average wait time, she said, is 60 days and prospective drivers are not allowed by the state to seek training at DMV locations in other counties.

Complicating matters, Guilford County Schools also has 15 out of 45 mechanic positions vacant. According to Crowder-Phillips, mechanics are working overtime to complete tasks and rotating weekend coverage.

Currently, the school district requires bus mechanics to provide their own tools with only limited assistance to help defray the cost. During a school board meeting last week, members discussed ways to provide tools so that jobs would be more attractive to potential hires.