Official: Despite driver shortage, Guilford school buses are running on time

GREENSBORO — Students who ride the bus are getting to school on time more often than last year — despite a chronic shortfall of drivers.
One thing that's helped: As classes began to get underway this year, Guilford County Schools reorganized its bus routing system to "maximize ridership, increase the number of community stops and address ongoing bus driver shortages.”
That resulted in longer walks for some students to get their stops, but also helped decrease the number of buses running double routes, which can contribute to lateness.
The district's current on-time arrival rate is at an average of 84% — up from about 64% compared to last school year, according to Faye Crowder-Phillips, the district's executive director of transportation.
Principals last year brought up late bus arrivals as a top concern for their schools. In January of last year, amid a huge COVID-19 surge, the district had so many bus drivers out on top of already open positions that it paused service to some high schools. That led to some students taking city buses to school on the district's dime.
“Sometimes you just see things coming unless there’s a change for the better,” bus driver Agretta Locklair Scott said to the News & Record at the time.
Soon, the district instituted a $1,000 monthly attendance bonus for drivers. And last April, the district restored service to those schools after leaders said they improved absentee rates and hired new drivers.
According to Crowder-Phillips, the district still has 53 vacancies compared to 58 at the start of last school year.
Crowder-Phillips said the $1,000 per month bonus is helping stem losses, adding that 15 drivers decided to stay for another year upon learning the extra pay would continue.
Another strategy that's helping, she said, is a new "rider system" where the district hires applicants who have passed their required written tests — but still lack road training — to watch and learn the routes. It's designed to combat the long delays applicants face as they wait to get the required training from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. Some tire of the long process.
Crowder-Phillips said staff cuts at DMV have contributed to the shortfall of driver education specialists who conduct the training. Currently, 14 prospective drivers are riding on buses as they wait for training. The average wait time, she said, is 60 days and prospective drivers are not allowed by the state to seek training at DMV locations in other counties.
Complicating matters, Guilford County Schools also has 15 out of 45 mechanic positions vacant. According to Crowder-Phillips, mechanics are working overtime to complete tasks and rotating weekend coverage.
Currently, the school district requires bus mechanics to provide their own tools with only limited assistance to help defray the cost. During a school board meeting last week, members discussed ways to provide tools so that jobs would be more attractive to potential hires.