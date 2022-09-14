Operation School Watch: Traffic safety initiative results in 76 speeding tickets

GREENSBORO — Drivers should be alert going through school zones. Police are keeping a close watch this year.

During the first week of school, police issued 203 citations for violations ranging from speeding to not stopping for a school bus. Officers also made 14 criminal arrests and issued 27 warnings.

The increased enforcement was part of the annual Operation School Watch, which ran from Aug. 29 through Friday, police said in a news release.

The majority of violations, 76, involved speeding in a school zone. There were 15 child restraint violations, 14 stop arm violations, 29 driver's license violations and 19 seatbelt violations. In addition, there were 14 traffic control device violations, 14 safe movement violations and 22 other types of violations, police said.

Police said officers used both overt and covert methods to detect violations, including using marked and unmarked vehicles and following buses to see how drivers behaved.

Police said motorists should expect to see an increased police presence in and around Greensboro school zones for the entire 2022-23 school year.