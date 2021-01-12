Page High principal named regional principal of the year, discusses reopening plans

Like other Guilford County Schools middle and high schools, Page High School has been offering instruction remotely since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the district's high school students, only select groups of students with various special needs have returned to in-person classes.

At the time of the awards ceremony, the district was still set to begin bringing back high school students for in-person instruction on Jan. 21. The school board was expected to discuss the reentry plan at its meeting later Tuesday.

"I know all of our staff are excited and some nervous at the same time about what this looks like, but I think we are well prepared and our district is well prepared if we proceed with opening up very soon," Naglee said in an interview after the ceremony.

He said probably the biggest challenge for reopening has been making sure that plans are in place to emphasize and enforce the "three W's" — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash hands.

As a way to cut down on any crowding in hallways during class transitions, the school has set up hallways and stairwells as one way only. As in past years, teachers will stand outside their doors to greet students, and those teachers will help keep students moving along, he said.