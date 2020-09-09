GREENSBORO — Bank of America gave $1 million to N.C. A&T on Wednesday as part of the bank's global effort to address racial and economic inequality.
A&T is the first North Carolina college or university to get part of the Charlotte bank's $1 billion pledge to support local communities.
The gift will count toward the A&T's ongoing fundraising campaign, which seeks to raise $100 million for scholarships and other university uses by the end of 2020.
A&T said it will use the donation to prepare its students for careers after college.
“Among our goals is to provide the best and brightest students with access to opportunities that ultimately will result in dynamic careers,” Derek Ellington, the company's Triad market president, said in a statement. "What better way to accomplish that than by leveraging the excellent relationship we already have with A&T?"
In June, Bank of America announced that it planned to spend $1 billion over the next four years to help people in minority communities that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. To address economic and social disparities, the company said it will focus on health, job training, small business support and housing.
Bank of America on Tuesday gave more details on how it plans to distribute the first $300 million installment.
The company said it will split $25 million of that amount among 10 public historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions and 11 community colleges that primarily serve Black and Latino students. The money donated to higher education institutions will be used for programs that prepare students for employment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.