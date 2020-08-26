GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools released details late Tuesday night about how families can register for the district's 13 new learning centers, which are expected to open Monday.
The district expects to open centers where students can do their online learning at 13 schools across the district. The idea was to locate the sites in areas where families are less likely to have broadband internet at their homes.
According to Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley, the district is asking parents, as part of the registration process, if they have internet access at home. Preference will be given to students who do not have internet access, she said.
Guilford County Schools is doing remote learning for all students through at least the first nine weeks of school, following a vote by the school board in late July. The district first started remote learning in March, and finished out last school year with it, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the centers will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on school days during remote learning. The service is free.
The district is going to provide adults to supervise students and give assistance with the online learning system Canvas and other Guilford County Schools computer applications. They will not be teaching, or giving child care other than watching the students while they learn, the district said. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, however, transportation is not available.
According to the news release, staff will check students' temperatures and ask them screening questions prior to entry. The district expects to follow social distancing protocols and require students and staff to wear masks.
A limited number of desktop computers will be available, however, most students should expect to bring their own device.
Guilford County Schools is requiring advance registration for students to take part. Registration does not guarantee a seat, according to the news release.
Register at gcsnc.schoolmint.net.
The following schools will house a learning center:
• Cone Elementary
• McLeansville Elementary
• Reedy Fork Elementary
• Parkview Elementary
• Sedalia Elementary
• Washington Elementary
• Wiley Elementary
• Eastern Middle
• Jackson Middle
• Southeast Middle
• Andrews High
• Northeast Guilford High
• Southwest Guilford High
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.