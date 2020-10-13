Renowned lawyer Julius Chambers may replace Confederate namesake at Charlotte's Vance High

Vance High School, which opened in 1997, serves roughly 2,000 students and is located near University City and Governor's Village.

Over the summer, the district gathered feedback from the community for possible names for the school. Nearly 1,200 alumni, parents, faculty and others with connections to Vance responded to a survey, which identified Chambers as the top choice among community members.

In a survey of nearly 500 students, the top choice for a name was University City High School.

Board policy states that schools must be named for the geographic area in which it is located, a historical figure or location, or for a person whose name has special significance or who made "an outstanding contribution to the school or school system."

Chambers, who died in 2013 at age 76, opened the state's first integrated law office and pushed forward groundbreaking civil rights cases on integration, including one involving the district itself.

In 1965, Chambers filed a lawsuit against the district on behalf of Darius Swann, whose son was assigned to an all-Black school even though the family lived in a neighborhood zoned for an integrated school. Though the district was operating under a desegregation plan at the time, it still assigned most Black students to all-Black schools.