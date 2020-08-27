UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University rank among the top 10 U.S. colleges and universities with the most COVID-19 cases on their campuses according to a New York Times report.
The Times said UNC-CH ranks second nationally with 835 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. N.C. State is sixth with 509 cases. East Carolina University ranks 12th with 392.
The Times' report, published Wednesday, counted more than 26,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March among students and employees at more than 750 public and private universities across the country. The Times' report includes all public universities as well as private colleges that compete in NCAA athletics or are considered major research institutions.
UNC-CH might actually rank No. 1 in the nation.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham, the school at the top of the Times' list with 972 cases, said the newspaper shouldn't have counted 733 cases connected to employees of its hospital and related clinical enterprises. UAB said it has recorded only 239 cases of COVID-19 among university students and employees who have no connection to the university's medical center. The Alabama university said the Times didn't include medical center cases in the tallies of other institutions.
The Times' report came out on the same day that N.C. State announced that it would close its residence halls to all but a handful of students.
N.C. State has reported 24 on- and off-campus clusters of COVID-19 — more than at any other school in the state — among its residence halls, Greek Village fraternity and sorority houses and off-campus homes and apartments. A cluster is five or more COVID-19 cases in a proximate space such as a college dormitory.
UNC-CH, N.C. State and East Carolina all opened their fall semesters Aug. 10 with a mix of in-person, online and hybrid instruction. within two weeks, all three universities had said they would move all classes online because of sharp increases in COVID-19 cases on their campuses.
Students must move out of university housing at all three schools but will receive prorated housing and dining refunds.
On Sunday, UNC-Charlotte said it wouldn't start in-person classes until Oct. 1. The university's fall semester will begin with online courses Sept. 7.
Cases at N.C. institutions continue to increase. As of Wednesday, UNC-CH had reported 955 cases, and N.C. State has recorded 641. East Carolina's numbers were last updated Monday and won't be tallied again until next Monday.
Here is the Times' top 10:
1. University of Alabama at Birmingham: 972
2. UNC-Chapel Hill: 835
3. University of Central Florida: 727
4. University of Alabama: 568
5. Auburn (Ala.) University: 557
6. N.C. State University: 509
7. University of Georgia: 504
8. Texas A&M University: 500
9. University of Texas at Austin: 483
10. University of Notre Dame: 473
COVID-19 data is as of Tuesday. Click here to see the Times' database.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.