School bus driver shortage: Guilford County Schools releases information on shuttles to high schools for certain neighborhoods

Guilford County Schools has posted this information on its website about shuttle availability to certain neighborhoods for transportation to high schools. The district is deploying the shuttles to help during a school bus driver shortage made worse by rising COVID-19 cases. Click here for the full story on how the district is addressing the shortage.
