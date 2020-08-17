The roughly $35 million investment comes as the district scrambles to support students learning at home and to prepare for a potential switch to hybrid instruction, where students split their time between classroom and remote learning in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief of Staff Nora Carr said the employee was not showing symptoms and had passed a health screening and temperature check before attending the training, where employees all wore masks. The training area and any other places the employee visited were cleaned and sanitized and the building reopened to staff the next day.

There will be no fee for the service but there is no funding to offer transportation. Officials plan to share more details about the student registration process next week. The learning centers are not planned to be for in-person instruction, but a place for students to do their online work.

More Information

Meal program

Guilford County Schools is still offering free meals for children and teenagers at schools and sites throughout the county. More information about that is available at www.gcsnc.com/Page/64834.

Online help

Parents and caregivers can sign up for meetings to get in-person help with Canvas, the district's online learning system at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b4daba622a02-canvas.

Tip sheets

Flyers on what elementary, middle, and high school parents need to know for the start of the school year are available at www.gcsnc.com/reopening.