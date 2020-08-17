GREENSBORO — Today is the first day of school for most Guilford County Schools students.
The district is starting the year with remote learning, a decision approved by the school board in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first few weeks of school, the district will be employing pre-recorded lessons for the core academic subjects. They were taped this summer by some of the district's most highly effective teachers.
Students in the same grade are likely to see many of the same videos districtwide during these first few weeks, despite having many different classroom teachers.
In an interview Friday, Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said this plan was built to buy time for teachers to do a few different things at the start of the year.
First, she said, to give them time for reaching out and conferencing with individual students, to make a personal connection. Second, she said, to get time to get trained on health and safety protocols for COVID-19.
Third, she said, this will allow teachers to receive training they would normally have gotten just before the school year. The legislation that required schools to start today also made districts turn what had been teacher work days into student days, eliminating normal training periods just before the start of classes.
The bulk of that training is for teachers in core academic subjects, Oakley said, so it is especially useful to free up those teachers.
This does not mean there won't be any live instruction or interaction, she said, adding that her child has a live session with their elementary classroom teacher this morning. And the regular core teachers will be working with their students from the beginning, grading assignments based on the pre-recorded lessons and so forth.
While the district is providing pre-recorded lessons for the most core academic classes, and also providing videos on physical education and social and emotional topics, they have not taped lessons for most special classes and electives including high school. Those teachers will be working to create their own content, Oakley said.
She said students at all grade levels should have already received their teacher and class assignments. Some changes could still occur with those due to the ongoing enrollment period for the district's virtual academies, she said.
For kindergarten through sixth grade, today's pre-recorded lessons are set to cover topics in social and emotional learning, technology tips, math and English language arts.
