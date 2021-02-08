Screen time overload? Some students in Guilford County Schools say increased time in online classes is causing them headaches

She said her classes have gone from an hour per class per day last semester to an hour and 25 minutes this semester, but the last 25 minutes are optional for students. The majority of her teachers are using the last 25 minutes to answer student questions, she said, and she usually does not stick around.

She has four classes for this semester, so there's at least four additional hours of instructional time per week. Fuller's schedule is more spread out and thus dominates a larger chunk of her day. She finds that annoying, but not particularly more challenging than last semester.

Chisholm and Toole, on the other hand, are reporting the equivalent of about 15 or 16 hours more per week of class than they had just a couple weeks ago, in first semester.

Chisholm is taking four classes this semester, same as last semester. Those online classes that used to be 45 minutes are now 80 minutes per class per day, five days a week. She said she's suddenly struggling in her classes and not even wanting to think about school.

Toole, who is in the International Baccalaureate program at Grimsley, has seven classes. Last semester the schedule had them split up, with three on two days and four on the others, she said. Now they occur every day, she said, just like it would be in regular school.