Screen time overload? Some students in Guilford County Schools say increased time in online classes is causing them headaches

GREENSBORO — Gabrielle Chisholm, a sophomore at Northeastern High School, says her online classes are now nearly twice as long as last semester, but that she is learning less.
She battles headaches and struggles to focus.
"If anything, I feel like I am retaining less information," Chisholm said. "I don’t see any benefit."
Guilford County Schools adopted new online class schedules for its middle and high school students for second semester, which started Jan. 21. Remote learning schedules this semester now include more class time and look more like a regular in-person school day. Changes vary among schools.
Some families say they appreciate more virtual time face-to-face with teachers and covering more curriculum. But some reported the changes were increasing students' time in front of the computer to the point of being more harmful than useful.
"It is a lot of screen time that none of us have the endurance to do well now," said Maura Toole, a senior at Grimsley High School, who also is getting headaches.
It's possible that the school board might vote Tuesday night to restart in-person instruction for middle and high school students. Even if they do, however, that doesn't necessarily change things for Toole. Given current pandemic conditions, she said she is planning to stick with remote learning, despite her unhappiness with the schedule changes.
"I’ll admit there is no perfect scenario in any of this, which is hard for me to understand, because I desperately want there to be a right answer for this," she said.
Guilford County Schools switched from in-person classes to remote learning in March of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From mid-autumn through early winter of this year, school leaders gradually brought back willing elementary school students and some older students with special needs to in-person classes.
In January, the school board voted to postpone for at least three weeks bringing back middle and high school students for in-person instruction two days per week. This meant that high school students' return to school didn't line up with the start of second semester as planned.
But students are still expected to adhere to schedule changes in a virtual setting, leading to frustration for some.
More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition on Change.org asking the school district to cancel the new schedules.
Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer, said recently that when district leaders launched remote online learning this school year, they purposely reserved one day per week without classes for teachers to help students in virtual one-on-one and group sessions.
Oakley said they wanted to help students form connections with their teachers and for teachers to get to know student needs at the start of the school year.
School officials never expected the "flex day" would be a permanent part of the schedule, she said. At the beginning of the school year, when they rolled out that schedule, they thought most students would be back in regular classes at school by now, she said.
Meanwhile, Oakley said, the schedules weren't providing enough class time to cover all the material students were supposed to be learning this year, or to meet state mandates for learning time. The district is required to provide 1,025 hours of instruction based on North Carolina State Board of Education policy, she said.
So for second semester, online learning schedules line up with school bell schedules and students have online classes five days a week rather than four. The schedules all have breaks built in, she said, so that students are not sitting straight through.
Oakley said instruction-time increases vary among schools, but on average middle and high students are getting about four or five more hours of live instruction per week than they did last semester.
That sounds about right for what Grace Fuller, a junior at Southwest High School, is experiencing.
She said her classes have gone from an hour per class per day last semester to an hour and 25 minutes this semester, but the last 25 minutes are optional for students. The majority of her teachers are using the last 25 minutes to answer student questions, she said, and she usually does not stick around.
She has four classes for this semester, so there's at least four additional hours of instructional time per week. Fuller's schedule is more spread out and thus dominates a larger chunk of her day. She finds that annoying, but not particularly more challenging than last semester.
Chisholm and Toole, on the other hand, are reporting the equivalent of about 15 or 16 hours more per week of class than they had just a couple weeks ago, in first semester.
Chisholm is taking four classes this semester, same as last semester. Those online classes that used to be 45 minutes are now 80 minutes per class per day, five days a week. She said she's suddenly struggling in her classes and not even wanting to think about school.
Toole, who is in the International Baccalaureate program at Grimsley, has seven classes. Last semester the schedule had them split up, with three on two days and four on the others, she said. Now they occur every day, she said, just like it would be in regular school.
But in regular school, Toole said she wouldn't always be staring at a computer screen and her homework also wouldn't be completely online.
Karen Powell, who is the mother of students at Grimsley, Kiser Middle School and Lincoln Academy, said she sees pros and cons in the new schedules.
It's good, she said, for students to now be face-to-face virtually with all their teachers every day.
"But I also feel that that ends up being very fatiguing when it comes to being online all day," she said, pointing out that it adds up with the screen time her children choose on their own.
"Their break is to get online and play video games," she said. "Their downtime tends to be a lot of computers and electronics, that’s pretty common."
She said her concern is more having to do classes remotely as opposed to the change in the schedule.
"We don’t have a good solution to do it otherwise until we are back in school," she said. "It’s hard to complain about something I don’t have a solution for."
There are some middle and high school students whose classes aren't tied to the school day bell schedule. They may be taking college courses, for example, or participating in specialized virtual options that aren't tied into a traditional school schedule.
LaTashia Moore, who has two sons in Guilford County's middle school virtual academy, said her sons are doing more live instruction than last semester.
However, her sons don't have all their classes every day. And there's a hour and a half in the middle of the morning for independent work, getting help or taking a break.
Moore and her son Nathan said they are pleased with having more live instruction from teachers than last semester and believe it is increasing students' learning.
Oakley said even students who are not participating in a virtual learning academy still have some flexibility. Lessons are recorded, she said. Students who miss a live class can still potentially get counted present for attendance based on other efforts during the week, like watching the recorded lessons, turning in assignments and interacting with teachers.
"Just because you couldn’t do math at 9:40 doesn’t mean you couldn’t do math," she said.
Toole said that she would have never dreamed of skipping an in-person class, but for the first time she has cut an online class or two as she tries to cope with a situation that is becoming overwhelming.
"Teenagers are taking on the exhausting emotional burden of everything in the world, just like everybody else is," she said. "We are just pooped all the time."
