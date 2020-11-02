Secret Service requested Guilford County Schools buses used at Jill Biden rally, school official says

GREENSBORO — A request from the U.S. Secret Service led to school buses being used for Jill Biden's Get Out the Vote rally in Greensboro on Saturday, a Guilford County Schools official said. Jill Biden is the wife of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Chief of Staff Nora Carr responded Monday to questions from the News & Record about the buses being used at the rally on Saturday. The buses formed a physical barrier for the drive-in rally, held outside the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

In an email Sunday to Superintendent Sharon Contreras, school board member Anita Sharpe asked for a full accounting of the costs to the district and records of any reimbursement provided.

Carr said the Secret Service, and not the Biden campaign, contacted the school district via the district's emergency management office to inquire about using district buses. The secret service, a federal agency, is providing protection to the presidential candidates and their families.

She said she wasn't aware of a similar use of Guilford County school buses in the past but that the Secret Service has been using school buses from districts around the country at many presidential campaign events.