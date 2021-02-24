Should bill to teach about Holocaust in N.C. schools include Black history lessons, too?

Abramson said the legislation wouldn't require students to take a separate course on the Holocaust. Instead, Abramson said teachers would be expected to discuss the Holocaust when they go through World War II.

Teachers can discuss the death camps, how they were liberated and why it's important to remember them. Abramson said teachers could include how Black U.S. soldiers were among those who helped liberate the camps.

"It's learning about plurality, democracy, free speech, tolerance and inclusion," Abramson said.

Call to recognize Black Holocaust

Scott, the minister, says he doesn't deny that the Holocaust happened. But he says students should learn about both the genocide of Jewish people during World War II and how Black people have suffered for centuries.

The State Board of Education recently adopted controversial new social studies standards that are supposed to provide more of the perspectives of historically marginalized groups such as Black people. But Scott says the bill goes even further by requiring the Holocaust to be mentioned in English classes and other subjects beyond social studies.

If the Jewish community isn't satisfied with the new social studies standards, Scott said that the Black community shouldn't be as well.