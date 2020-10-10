Should N.C. schools test students and teachers for COVID-19? Here are some options.

There are 174 COVID-19 confirmed cases associated with 20 active K-12 clusters, according to Friday's report from DHHS. A cluster is when there are five or more cases associated with a school.

COVID-19 testing strategies for schools

A school district may want to test every adult and child who was physically at the school when a cluster was active, Planchard said.

DHHS also laid out potential strategies for repeated testing if a district is providing in-person instruction or is in a county that's in a red, yellow or orange zone for COVID-19 levels. Health officials say those districts could test a sample of adults and/or children, such as 5% of population. The testing could be done on a regular basis, such as weekly or monthly.

Testing adults may be more effective, as current data shows they may spread the virus more than children, according to DHHS.

Another option is to require a one-time COVID-19 test for all students and adults before they're allowed for in-person schooling. But Planchard said this option isn't recommended because it would create barriers to learning.

Planchard also said universal one-time testing could create logistical challenges for schools and may not be effective at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.