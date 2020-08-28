GREENSBORO — Simkins Elementary reopened Thursday for staff after closing Tuesday when notified an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools said Friday.
Once the school was notified, it was closed for 24 hours for a deep cleaning, according to Janson Silvers, a spokesman for the school district.
Staff continued to teach from home on Wednesday, Silvers said during a telephone interview. Students in Guilford County public schools are taking classes remotely for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
Local health officials are responsible for identifying any possible contacts and notifying them, Silvers said. It's unclear at this time whether anyone else may be considered a contact.
Once a school determines where an affected employee has been on campus, custodial staff will be able to target additional sanitization efforts, Silvers said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the school district's protocol for cleaning and other related questions can go online at gcsnc.com and click on "Reopening Schools."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.