GREENSBORO — Simkins Elementary reopened Thursday for staff after closing Tuesday when notified an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools said Friday.

Once the school was notified, it was closed for 24 hours for a deep cleaning, according to Janson Silvers, a spokesman for the school district.

Staff continued to teach from home on Wednesday, Silvers said during a telephone interview. Students in Guilford County public schools are taking classes remotely for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.

Local health officials are responsible for identifying any possible contacts and notifying them, Silvers said. It's unclear at this time whether anyone else may be considered a contact.

Once a school determines where an affected employee has been on campus, custodial staff will be able to target additional sanitization efforts, Silvers said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the school district's protocol for cleaning and other related questions can go online at gcsnc.com and click on "Reopening Schools."

