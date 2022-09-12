Single tickets for Guilford College's Bryan Series to go on sale

GREENSBORO — Tickets for individual programs in the 2022-23 Guilford College Bryan Series will go on sale Thursday.

Sales begin at 10 a.m. at tangercenter.com and at noon at the box office of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

Next season will bring five programs exploring a variety of topics — from changing the world with a vaccine to leveraging the power of food — in a season that begins in October at the Tanger Center.

The season opens Oct. 20 with an event featuring Venus Williams, former women’s world No. 1 tennis player and business entrepreneur.

It continues with singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash and neuroscientist Daniel Levitin; Kizzmekia Corbett, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases; humanitarian chef José Andrés, and Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter.

Ticket prices vary by event and seating section. For the opening event, orchestra level seats are $95, grand tier seats are $80 and loge seats are $65.

Additional information about pricing is available at bryanseries.guilford.edu.

Five-event subscriptions are still available for $250-350 plus fees.

So are memberships in the Legacy Society, with VIP benefits including premium seating and parking, a pre-event reception and the opportunity to meet the speakers.

In addition to the event with Venus Williams, the Bryan Series will present:

● Nov. 10: – Daniel Levitin, Ph.D., neuroscientist, and Rosanne Cash, Grammy-winning

singer-songwriter

● Feb. 6 : Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., immunologist

● Feb. 28: Jose Andres, chef and humanitarian

● April 4: Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter

Bryan Series programs have been presented since 1996, and 2022-23 is the 18th season in the subscription format.

For more information, email thebryanseries@guilford.edu or call 336-316-2852.