Guilford school board votes to bring middle and high school students back to the classroom

She said that online learning has been a challenge for both students and teachers this year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Students are just staring at computer screens for hours and hours,” she said, adding that many turn off their web cameras. “The teachers are teaching their hearts out to boxes of names.”

District leaders provided requested updates to the board about possibilities for rapid testing of students and vaccination of teachers, but it still wasn't clear when either could be available in the schools.

Board member Deborah Napper, who voted to postpone returning last month, said that in speaking to people associated with Cone Health she had learned that concerns about expected crowding in hospitals because of COVID-19 infections had been alleviated.

Iulia Vann, the director of Guilford County's health department, said hospitalizations in the county had dropped steeply in the last two or three weeks. COVID-19 cases, she added, had declined slightly but were still up above what was seen in the fall.