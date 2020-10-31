'Something brand new': Voters asked to approve $300M in bonds to start fixing Guilford County's aging schools

School board members voted 7-2 in March to ask county commissioners to put a referendum for $1.6 billion on the November ballot this year, with the idea that could cover a first, seven-year phase of the plan.

A majority of county commissioners felt that was too much and approved a $300 million referendum, citing uncertainty over the pandemic as part of their reasoning. That move disappointed school leaders, but they nevertheless supported the bond as an important first step.

"With the average school in our community built more than 50 years ago and the last school bond approved in 2008, the needs are urgent — delaying will only increase the costs," Contreras wrote in a September letter to all school staff about the referendums.

"While I can’t — and won’t — tell you how to vote, I do encourage each of you to make your voices heard this election season," she wrote. "Voting is the hard-won and fundamental right and duty of all U.S. citizens."