'Something brand new': Voters asked to approve $300M in bonds to start fixing Guilford County's aging schools

GREENSBORO — When principal Nicholas Dixon first toured Foust Elementary School, one part made him think, "Whoa."
That was the foldable, removable walls the school has been using for many years to divide its original 1965 multiclassroom "pods" into regular classrooms.
"These walls, I don't want to startle the kids now, but they shift," said Dixon, who became the school's principal this summer, explaining that a prior principal installed extra panels to add stability. "It was strategic to keep these walls from shifting, to keep from potentially damaging kids."
Building a new Foust Elementary is among the top school construction priorities Guilford County Schools leaders are looking to tackle, if they can get the money to do it.
The county is asking voters to approve a referendum on Tuesday so commissioners can borrow $300 million, in the form of bonds, to pay for school construction. Bonds are a common way for local governments to pay for large school construction and renovation projects, with the cost of the work spread out over many years rather than all at once.
The placement of these referendums on the ballot comes more than a decade after Guilford County voters last voted for a school bond referendum, that one for $457 million. That 2008 bond paid for a wide variety of projects, from replacing Jamestown Middle School to building two new schools for students with special needs: Haynes-Inman and Christine Joyner Greene.
The county is also asking voters to approve a quarter cent increase in the local sales and use tax that would generate about $19 million a year, according to the county.
Commissioners are not legally bound to spend the sales tax money on schools, as they would be with the bonds. However, commissioners have promised in writing they intend to use it just for school construction needs. Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Branson said he expects the sales tax money would go toward paying school construction bond debt if both measures pass.
This moment of decision for voters follows more than three years of planning by county and school district leaders. That included unprecedented cooperation between the two boards and one big disagreement.
The school board asked for nearly five times as much money in the bond, but was rebuffed by Branson and other members of the county board's Republican majority, who said $300 million could be a more manageable first chunk for the county to take on.
If passed by voters and then approved by commissioners, the bond could allow the district to replace a handful of its elementary schools that are in the worst condition, build a new school in the southwest part of the county, and acquire land for upcoming and future school projects.
The school bond and sales tax have been endorsed by all the members of the county board and by leaders of the school board, and the bond has drawn a broad and organized campaign of support that includes businesses, churches, and nonprofit organizations, along with parents, teachers and other boosters.
There is no campaign mobilizing against the school bond or sales tax. The referendums have been largely overshadowed by debates and deliberations over returning students to in-person instruction during the pandemic.
Branson said he has heard people bring up frustration with district leaders over delayed reopening as a reason not to vote for the school bonds. And he said he understands where they are coming from, though he still supports the bond as a way to cover school construction needs.
"There's no doubt (for me) after sitting on the joint facilities committee for two years, schools need some help," he said. "To provide for the future of the children is what we need to do."
Road to the referendums
Tuesday's vote comes after three years of unprecedented collaboration between school and county leaders that ended in a disagreement over the price tag for a first phase of school construction, but a shared commitment to start moving forward.
In 2017, the Guilford County Board of Education and Guilford County commissioners formed a joint committee to look at the facility needs and create a plan for improvement.
It was the first time the boards had teamed up for a committee to plan for the building needs across the entire district.
“That’s historic in Guilford County; that’s never happened before on this scale,” Randy Shaver, the school system’s chief operations officer at the time, said of the collaboration then. “When we have the funding body and the school board, when they are working together and on the same page, I think we are going to have a much better product in the end.”
The two boards brought in a consulting group, which scored school facilities.
Each school got a grade from 0 to 100, mainly based on the condition of each school building and how well it is set up for modern education. About 20% of the buildings rated as excellent, 34% good or fair and 47% as poor or unsatisfactory.
As requested, the consultants also presented a proposed plan for the district, but Superintendent Sharon Contreras was not satisfied with their recommendations. A second consulting group helped craft a new plan, which used the same building scores to prioritize projects, generally addressing schools with the worst scores first.
That plan tied in with proposals to revamp the district's magnet schools and career tech programs and provide school security upgrades.
It aimed to touch on every school in the district over the course of 10 or 15 years: rebuilding or renovating some, adding new schools and closing others.
Some of the biggest projects on the list were rebuilding Page and Southern high schools and creating a new high school in the county's ever growing northwest area.
The estimated price tag was more than $2.6 billion dollars. Consultant estimates suggested it would take more than $1 billion just to do proposed rebuilds and renovations of schools in unsatisfactory condition.
Consultant David Sturtz told leaders they are stuck with a glut of mid-century schools that are now in poor shape.
Schools today are constructed on a quality level that's more like the solid builds of the 1920s, he said. But in the middle decades of the last century, he said, people built schools cheaply and quickly to educate the baby boomers and made some questionable design choices.
“Eventually those chickens come home to roost," he said.
School board members voted 7-2 in March to ask county commissioners to put a referendum for $1.6 billion on the November ballot this year, with the idea that could cover a first, seven-year phase of the plan.
A majority of county commissioners felt that was too much and approved a $300 million referendum, citing uncertainty over the pandemic as part of their reasoning. That move disappointed school leaders, but they nevertheless supported the bond as an important first step.
"With the average school in our community built more than 50 years ago and the last school bond approved in 2008, the needs are urgent — delaying will only increase the costs," Contreras wrote in a September letter to all school staff about the referendums.
"While I can’t — and won’t — tell you how to vote, I do encourage each of you to make your voices heard this election season," she wrote. "Voting is the hard-won and fundamental right and duty of all U.S. citizens."
How the money would be spent
Support Local Journalism
It looks like $300 million might be enough to cover about nine or 10 projects on the district's priority list, though cost estimates are still in the earliest stages.
Angie Henry, Guilford County Schools' chief of finances, said her aim would be to have most of the work that would be covered by this bond completed within five years.
If the bond referendum passes, she said she plans to begin work immediately on a request for qualifications for construction management or project management firms.
For each project, Henry said, the school's administration will need approvals from the school board and commissioners before proceeding. The commissioners, she said, would set aside money for the projects and then release it to the schools once work is completed to cover costs.
The priority at the top of the list is buying land.
Consultants estimated the long-term plan needs about $11 million in new land. This does not mean the school district will immediately buy that much.
Henry said they just want to purchase useful tracts when they become available, rather than letting opportunities pass.
The next priority is creating replacements for schools damaged and shuttered by the 2018 tornado that ripped through East Greensboro.
The district looks to build a new Hampton-Peeler elementary school on the site of the former Peeler Elementary. The new school is expected to serve students from the old attendance zones of the former schools, whose students were moved to other schools in the meantime.
They also plan to fully renovate the Archer Elementary school building and turn that building into a new Erwin Montessori. Like Peeler and Hampton, Erwin's former building was damaged and permanently shuttered after being hit by the tornado.
Beyond that, the district looks to replace buildings with new ones for a handful of other elementary schools with low scores from the facilities consultants.
Those include Brooks Global Studies, Foust Elementary, Claxton Elementary and Sternberger Elementary. Peck Elementary would be rebuilt as a school housing grades K-8. The district also looks to build an entirely new K-8 school in the Southwest area of the county.
By the consultants' projections, inflation included, those are the projects that could be fully built within the $300 million. But Henry stressed that especially with current economic uncertainty, construction costs and other factors may change.
They have hopes of doing the project that's next on the list: rebuilding Kiser Middle School.
"We certainly would like to get through Kiser," Henry said. "That certainly would be a goal."
Voices of the voters
The school bond referendum has drawn together an organized coalition of school, community and business groups and leaders who have been trying to drum up support for the bonds in the midst of the pandemic.
At a livestreamed rally for The Vote Smart campaign at Kiser earlier this fall, parent Marci Peace shared her thoughts with a socially distanced group of bond supporters.
Peace praised her daughter's educational experience at the school and voiced her support for public education.
"Companies that are looking to relocate or expand aren’t going to choose a city that isn’t committed to its workforce and that starts with how we educate our kids," she said.
Vote Smart has deployed people to hand out info and put up signs across the county, but they haven't reached or convinced everyone.
Marc Ridgill, a former school resource officer and former school board candidate, shared his opposition to the school bond on Facebook and said in an interview he voted "no" on both referendums.
Ridgill said he sees a dire need to improve school facilities, but doesn't trust the superintendent and school board to handle the project. He cited what he felt was their overfunding of equity training in the schools and what he saw as long delays by the district to fulfill his public records requests as among reasons for his distrust.
Several voters interviewed after casting a ballot recently expressed one or more of the following: a desire to support the schools, wariness about taxes, or uncertainty about what the referendums entailed.
"That's going to go into students' education, right?" said Guillermo Cortes of Greensboro, who said he voted yes for both referendums. "I mean, might as well, that's our future."
One person said she voted no on both measures after feeling there wasn't enough information on the ballot to understand where the money would go. Another person said he skipped the bond referendum because he was too confused when he encountered it on the ballot, but voted for the sales tax in the hope it might do some good.
Lori Walton, a Guilford County Schools parent and Greensboro voter, said she voted against the quarter cent tax increase because she would want to see the economy boosted before residents take on more taxes. But she voted for the school bond, despite what she said were frustrations with the school district over transparency related to COVID-19 issues, she wants to support schools and school improvement.
Aiman Abbas, a Greensboro voter and parent, who said he voted yes on both measures, shared her hope.
"I think it will improve the system," he said. "It will improve my kids, other kids too."
Over at Foust Elementary, Dixon is hoping for the day his students have a building that fits the school's educational vision, a vision that does not include the "open classroom" concept for which he said the school was apparently built. He's envisioning solid walls, with doors that all lock, and a building that's not riddled with cell phone dead zones.
Due to the hard work of school custodians, he said, Foust Elementary isn't dilapidated in the way he'd guessed it might be, but the school's time to be replaced has come.
"I think what it would say to our community is that we value you all enough to provide you with something that is state of the art, that is brand new, that is made for the community use," he said.
"I think it says a lot when you give something brand new, after 55 years of old, and we have generations of families who have sent kid after kid after kid after kid, grandkid after kid, to that school," Nixon continued. "I think it would say a lot to that grandparent, that parent, that the district is investing, sees this as a long term investment, right?
"Fifty-five more years of an investment into this community which desperately needs an upgrade and needs resources and opportunities that this school would be integral to providing."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!