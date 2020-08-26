GREENSBORO — Southern High School principal Brian Muller told his staff to gather around. Almost immediately he had to offer the almost-contradictory advice that they remember to socially distance.
In the midst of remote instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic, Southern High School had reason to celebrate, albeit in an event with a lot of restrictions.
Southern High is this year’s winner of the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award, announced Wednesday as part of the virtual State of Our Community event sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The annual award honors the Guilford County Schools high school that has improved the most in the last year.
According to a district news release, Southern High made progress on closing racial achievement gaps. The release pointed to gains by Hispanic and multiracial students in biology and by Black students, white students, and students with disabilities in English II proficiency. Southern also reduced the total number of instructional days students lost by 485 days and decreased the total number of days lost for out-of-school suspensions by 391 days.
The prize for the award, presented by the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, is $12,000 for the school.
Criteria for the award this year also included how a school planned to spend award money to help a diverse student population amid the pandemic.
Muller said the money will go toward establishing a program where pairs of upperclassmen who have had leadership training then mentor small groups of freshmen. He said the main program will likely launch next school year, but expects to begin to use some of the money to help freshmen sometime before that.
He called the first year of high school critical.
"If they have a good freshman year, they will graduate," he said.
Muller set up watch parties for the announcement at a variety of spots throughout the school, including the school library, cafeteria, auditorium and gym.
Afterward, he and staff members who had been watching in the senior cafeteria posed with the giant silver cup trophy that came with their victory.
"You can smile, or not I guess," joked district spokesman Janson Silvers to the masked staff members getting their pictures taken.
Ashley Dixon, an English resource teacher at the school, works with students with disabilities. She said it's been challenging to adjust how to connect with students during the pandemic, but that the situation has forced more communication with parents, and that's been a good thing.
She said the award for the school came as a surprise in one sense, but not in another, given the hard work and results she's seen at Southern.
Last year was her first at the school and Dixon said she experienced the way staff support each other firsthand.
"They helped me be successful," she said.
