State: Three new COVID-19 clusters declared at Guilford County schools

GREENSBORO — State health officials reported new COVID-19 clusters this week at three schools in Guilford County.
The clusters were reported at Northern High School, Peck Elementary and Triad Math and Science Elementary, according to a report released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Six cases of the coronavirus were found at each of the elementaries, with Peck reporting six students with the respiratory disease and Triad Math and Science discovering three cases each among students and staff.
Northern High School had three cases among students and two involving staff members.
As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the respiratory disease was likely.
Previously reported ongoing COVID-19 clusters include cases at Grimsley and Eastern Guilford high schools, High Point Friends School, Brooks Global Studies Magnet School, Revolution Academy and Tabernacle Weekday School.
