Updated 11:34 a.m.

A problem this morning with NCEdCloud, the portal for many North Carolina districts' online learning, has been resolved, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction spokesman.

Todd Silberman said in an email that some school districts apparently were not affected by the issue this morning, so he was unclear on whether the issue was statewide.

Several districts, including those in Guilford and Forsyth counties, reported problems with NCEdCloud this morning. 

Posted 9:42 a.m.

Triad school districts are reporting there is a statewide outage for the system that serves as a portal to student online learning systems and other applications.

"GCS has just learned that access to the Canvas learning platform through the NC Ed Cloud portal is unavailable across the state right now" Guilford County Schools said on Twitter. 

Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Schools tweeted a similar message: "We have been alerted that NCEDCloud, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction management system that runs programs like Canvas, has experienced a statewide failure." 

A similar outage occurred Monday, the first day of school for most North Carolina public school students.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

