Corona virus close up (copy)
Radoslav Zilinsky

ASHEBORO — The Randolph County School System has closed Trinity High School for students for the next two weeks due to a positive coronavirus test.

The announcement from Stephen Gainey on Monday afternoon revealed officials had been dealing with the situation since discovering the positive test Sunday. Administrators had been contacting parents to share the information, and everyone who may have been exposed to this case has been contacted. Students will be in full remote learning for two full weeks through Sept. 13.

This is the fourth issue regarding COVID in RCSS this year. The first instances were one each at Trinity and Providence Grove high schools with the third coming Wednesday at Southwestern Randolph Middle School. Asheboro City Schools, while on full remote, has had a couple of staff issues dealing with COVID-19, and Uwharrie Charter Academy has had a couple of issues with exposure back at the beginning of the school year in the first of August.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments