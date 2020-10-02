Two Greensboro elementary schools were closed two days this week for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Washington Montessori had been offering a learning center for students at the school, where students could come in the building to use the internet for their online classes. The learning center was closed Wednesday and Thursday, and remained closed on Friday, though the building reopened to staff. Interested students were directed elsewhere, Carr said.

The positive cases at those two schools were among a total of 25 active employee cases listed on the district's COVID-19 dashboard, including some reported at other schools this week that did not close. There are no student cases as of Friday, the dashboard shows.

Finding a COVID-19 case at a school does not always require closing an entire school, Carr explained in an email. How much of the building they must shut for cleaning depends on where inside the building the person moved and worked.

Some COVID-19 cleaning closures take longer than others, she said, depending on factors like when the cleaning crew starts and how many areas they have to clean. The district's protocols call for waiting 24 hours after the cleaning to allow the disinfectants and cleaning solutions to dissipate.