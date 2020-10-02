Two Greensboro elementary schools were closed two days this week for COVID-19

GREENSBORO — The first week Guilford County Schools' youngest students began in-person classes, two Greensboro elementary schools had to close for a couple of days because of COVID-19.
Vandalia Elementary and Washington Montessori each had one staff member test positive earlier this week, according to information on the district's online COVID-19 cases dashboard as of 6 p.m. Friday. The return of pre-K was not a factor in the closures, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr said in an email.
Staff who test positive for COVID-19 are sent home to isolate and are not allowed to return until cleared by the health department or their medical provider, according to Carr.
Vandalia Elementary was among schools that welcomed back some pre-K classes on Tuesday. It marked the district's first in-person classes there since March, when the district moved to remote instruction to end last school year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The district offered an option for half-day pre-K classes for parents who wanted their children to get some in-person instruction. Some additional schools will open next week under the same scenario for kindergarten students.
The Vandalia students missed their second and third days of class for the closure, but the building and its pre-K were open again on Friday.
Washington Montessori had been offering a learning center for students at the school, where students could come in the building to use the internet for their online classes. The learning center was closed Wednesday and Thursday, and remained closed on Friday, though the building reopened to staff. Interested students were directed elsewhere, Carr said.
The positive cases at those two schools were among a total of 25 active employee cases listed on the district's COVID-19 dashboard, including some reported at other schools this week that did not close. There are no student cases as of Friday, the dashboard shows.
Finding a COVID-19 case at a school does not always require closing an entire school, Carr explained in an email. How much of the building they must shut for cleaning depends on where inside the building the person moved and worked.
Some COVID-19 cleaning closures take longer than others, she said, depending on factors like when the cleaning crew starts and how many areas they have to clean. The district's protocols call for waiting 24 hours after the cleaning to allow the disinfectants and cleaning solutions to dissipate.
Separately, High Point Christian Academy, a private school that serves grades pre-K through 12, transitioned to online learning for its high school students on Monday afternoon after its high school was affected by several COVID-19 cases, the school said in a news release Tuesday.
State health data released Friday shows five staff members and six students at the school have tested positive for the illness. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports twice weekly on COVID-19 clusters in child care or school settings. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five confirmed cases within a 14-day period in which exposure appears to be linked.
High Point Christian Academy said in the release that it expected to keep using online learning for high school for two weeks until Oct. 12. The school also expected to cancel sports and in-person extracurricular activities for high school students until that time.
