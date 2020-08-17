CHAPEL HILL — All undergraduate classes at UNC-Chapel Hill will move to remote instruction starting Wednesday.
The university announced the change Monday — on its sixth day of fall semester classes and as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly on campus.
In a statement, UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Bob Blouin said the university has "emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans — take an off-ramp — we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly.”
UNC-CH said Monday that the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported at its campus health center rose rapidly — from nearly 3 percent to 13.6 percent — over the past week that ended Sunday. As of Monday morning, the university said it has 177 students in isolation and another 349 students in quarantine both on and off campus.
Most students who have contracted the virus show mild symptoms, the university said.
UNC System President Peter Hans said none of North Carolina's other state universities will make similar moves to all-online instruction.
“The decision to adapt operations applies to UNC-Chapel Hill only because no other UNC System institution has reported information, at this time, that would lead to similar modifications," Hans said in a statement put out by the university system office later Monday.
"Each campus is different, and I expect situations to evolve differently," Hans added. "In any circumstance, we will be grounded by reliable public health data and prevailing local health conditions. I will continue to stay in close contact with our chancellors and fully support their efforts to fulfill our core educational mission in safe learning environments.”
At UNC-CH, the university's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that there have been 324 positive cases among students and employees between February and Sunday. About 40 percent of those cases were reported in the past week.
Included in the UNC-CH numbers are four campus outbreaks since Friday: three in residence halls and one at a fraternity house. Outbreaks are five or more positive cases of COVID-19 in close proximity, such as a single residence hall or other dwelling. The university has not said how many cases were in each outbreak.
Guskiewicz and Blouin said in their statement said they're moving the university to online instruction in part because of the effects on and concerns raised by the neighboring towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro.
"The health and well-being of the good people of our greater Carolina community are just as important to us as that of our students, faculty and staff," the two university leaders said in their statement.
Earlier this summer, Orange County's health department urged the university to start the fall semester online.
UNC-CH leaders said they made Monday's decision after consulting with the UNC System office, state and local health officials and infectious disease experts at the university.
UNC-CH said it expects most students living in campus housing to return home. The university said students will be able to cancel their on-campus housing without penalty. Students with special circumstances, including international students, student-athletes and those with no reliable internet access at home, can remain in the dorms.
