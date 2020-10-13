UNCG extends winter break, cancels spring break

UNCG said Tuesday it will start the spring semester a week later and eliminate spring break as part of ongoing efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are following similar strategies that have worked well, while also making changes based on what we have learned," the university said in a letter sent to the UNCG community.

The changes extend winter break, which will now last 55 days, and moves the start of spring semester to Jan. 19. The university said in making these changes, it avoided extending the semester, pushing back exams or changing spring commencement.

Students will again be able to take classes in a variety of ways, including online, in-person, and hybrid options.

The university said it eliminated spring break "in order to limit mass movement of people to and from campus, which has been proven to fuel the spread of the virus here and among our home communities. We know that this is disappointing, but the evidence from the fall clearly dictates this decision is necessary."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}