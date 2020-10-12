UNCG hosts virtual 'Green Book' panel ahead of Magnolia House exhibit

GREENSBORO — UNCG second-year Museum Studies students will host a virtual panel discussion on the 20th century experiences of African American residents and visitors to the city.

The discussion, featuring three experts, will begin on Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

To RSVP, visit https://www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org/events/green-book-panel-discussion/. The Zoom link will be provided after sign-up.

The panel discussion precedes the 1 p.m. Oct. 24 opening of the students' virtual exhibit at the Historic Magnolia House.

The students are hosting the panel to generate interest in the upcoming exhibit and discuss the African American experiences and communities of the city's past and present.

The Magnolia House at 442 Gorrell St. was among businesses listed in "The Green Book."

Published between 1936 and 1966, book gave a state-by-state listing of safe places where black people could dine, patronize and stay overnight while traveling through the segregated South.

The Magnolia is listed on page 44 of the 1955 edition.