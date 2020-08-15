Unlike any other year: Local colleges reopen amid a pandemic with masks, new rules and plenty of concerns

Way back in March, when Triad universities sent students home and moved classes online, every state resident who had contracted COVID-19 at that point would have fit into a couple of college classrooms.
Now, as students return to campus, the North Carolinians who have fallen ill to the virus since March would come close to filling nearly every seat in the state's three largest college football stadiums.
The mask-wearing and social distancing that are the norm all over these days will be practiced at area colleges this fall. But because colleges are large and crowded places, sometimes with thousands of young adults living on their campuses, higher education institutions have plenty to worry about.
How many COVID-19 cases will local colleges see? How will they enforce all these new rules? What happens when students and employees get sick? Why go back at all? And what might cause schools to pivot once again to the relative safety of online instruction?
"This year is unlike any new year we've experienced at all for our university," N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin told faculty and staff earlier this month. "COVID-19 is a big issue ... that's challenging us to think about how we will open our university in a safe and healthy way while hosting courses with face-to-face instruction in as normal a way as possible so that we continue to provide a quality education experience for our students here on this campus."
Back to campus
All but two Triad colleges will open the fall semester on campus over the next 10 days.
An on-campus fall seems to be the norm around the country. According to a higher education data project based at Davidson College, only about 5% of the nation's colleges and universities plan to operate solely online this fall. The rest will be back on campus but will offer an unprecedented number of online and hybrid classes, which mix traditional face-to-face instruction with remote learning.
At UNCG, the area's largest four-year university, more than 40% of classes will be taught remotely. At GTCC, only 16% of classes will meet face-to-face. Wake Forest says only about half of its courses will be in-person or a blend of in-person and online teaching.
Why open their campuses at all? Cynics say it's all about money. It's true that many institutions are nervously watching their fall numbers. If enrollment drops by, say, 5 or 10%, colleges might cut staff or programs to balance their budgets. To prepare for the worst, the UNC System had each campus sketch out potential scenarios for enrollment losses of between 2 and 50%.
Despite the pandemic, some local schools are expecting record numbers of students to show up. High Point University is expecting an all-time high of 5,600 students, thanks to record graduate-school enrollment. A&T could reach a record 13,000 students. Winston-Salem State University said it might get its biggest first-year class in 12 years.
At some colleges, there seemed to be no question that their campuses would reopen in the fall.
"We've been working very hard — very diligently ... to make sure we can pursue the mission of the university — the mission of research, education and public service," UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Bob Blouin told reporters earlier this month. "It is our general belief that we can do that best when we come to campus and work together."
Pushback
There are plenty of people not OK with the reopening of college campuses.
At Appalachian State University, where some professors urged students to stay home and take classes remotely, the Faculty Senate has scheduled a no-confidence vote in the chancellor in part because of the school's plan to return to campus this fall. The university said Friday it has 39 active COVID-19 cases among students and employees. Classes don't start until Monday.
UNC-CH housekeepers went public with their demands for more protective gear, and the Orange County health department asked the university to start the fall semester online. The university declined.
Last week, 16 faculty and staff members across the state filed suit against the UNC System, which had declared that all state universities must reopen their campuses this fall. The plaintiffs say the campus reopening plans make working conditions unsafe. Some recent national surveys, meanwhile, show that students are uneasy about returning to campus.
Earlier this month, a group of Elon students took to Zoom to urge the university to reverse its plans to bring everyone back to campus.
Because Elon expects most students to report to campus, some students are in a tough spot, said Emma McCabe, a rising senior from Maryland and a member of the Boldly Elon Solidarity Collective that organized the event. Some students didn't do well in online classes last spring but worry about their health if they return to Elon. Students who take off a semester or two risk graduating late or not at all.
"As much as we'd like to be on campus," said McCabe, who will return on campus reluctantly this month, "we'd rather not be on campus if that's what it takes to keep everyone safe."
Signs and masks everywhere
Local colleges will look much different than usual in much the same way.
First of all: The signs. They're everywhere, on the walls and floors of every academic building, every dining hall, every student center, every dorm. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Wait 6 feet apart. Only two to an elevator. Enter here. Exit there. Don't sit here or there or there.
At all local schools, masks are required in most campus spaces for students, employees and visitors alike. Schools say they'll give out masks to students and employees when they arrive and have extras on hand in case people forget theirs.
Gatherings have been capped in accordance with the governor's order: outside of class and the dining hall, meetings are limited to 10 people inside and 25 outside. Many of the usual public lectures, concerts and performances won't take place this fall. Homecomings and other major fall events have been canceled. Most fall sports seasons have been postponed. Wake Forest is the only Triad school still scheduled to play football this fall.
Fall break has been shortened or canceled, and students won't return to campus after Thanksgiving. Instead, they'll take exams and finish the semester at home.
To enforce social distancing rules, classrooms on most campuses will hold only a third the usual number of students. Chairs and desks have been moved 6 feet apart, and extra chairs are piled in classroom corners. Many auditorium seats are taped off. At A&T, the facilities department built three-sided clear barriers around lecterns in some classrooms. If professors prefer to wander while they lecture, A&T will give them face shields in addition to their face coverings.
Dining halls will hold only about half the normal number of students, and self-serve food stations have been closed. UNCG is tracking the number of people at its main dining hall in real time. If the crowd inside reaches 650, no one can enter until someone leaves. UNCG's mobile app will tell diners if they can come in.
Dorms, too, have barred most visitors and converted some double rooms to singles. To accommodate the students for whom it promised housing, Wake Forest has rented apartments near campus.
Campus custodians will be busy. Local colleges say they will wipe down doors and railings and clean classrooms and high-traffic areas more often than ever before. Hand sanitizer dispensers seem almost as plentiful as the signs reminding everyone to wear their masks.
The colleges, meanwhile, are asking everyone to check daily for COVID-19 symptoms — some schools require students and employees to log their results into a mobile app — and stay home if they feel ill.
If students living on campus get sick and can't go home, colleges will use dorm rooms as isolation wards. Students staying there will have meals and clean laundry brought to them and can take classes online. N.C. A&T has designated 100 beds in one residence hall for students who need to be isolated. Winston-Salem State has set aside about 40 beds across campus. UNCG has space for 60 students across campus and is talking with some local hotels and apartment complexes about renting more space if the university fills up its available beds.
Anthony Chow, chairman of UNCG's Faculty Senate, said professors who want to work on campus this fall generally feel it's safe to do so. For those who have personal, health or family reasons to keep working from home, Chow said UNCG has honored those preferences.
"What medium instruction will take place for all is really not an appropriate question. We believe it is up to the individual faculty, staff, and students to decide," said Chow, an associate professor of library and information science. "As long as we believe with confidence that we can safely return to campus, which we emphatically do, then that is the best way to proceed."
Entry testing or no?
Here's one thing that different schools are doing differently: A few require their students and employees to be tested for COVID-19 before they report to campus. Most do not.
The UNC System is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on most coronavirus-related matters, including its recommendation that schools don't conduct widespread testing of students and employees in advance. As the agency told colleges, it's unclear if entry testing stops the virus from spreading beyond what might be expected if there's mask-wearing, social distancing and other basic prevention measures.
UNCG explains on its website several reasons why it's not requiring an advance test: "The logistics of testing large groups are challenging, costly, and ineffective, therefore the University will not carry out systematic testing of individuals who enter campus."
Among area schools, Elon is requiring students and employees to test negative for COVID-19 before they're allowed back on campus. So is Wake Forest, which also asked all students to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days before coming back to school.
Jeff Stein, Elon's vice president for strategic initiatives, said advance testing gives the university a baseline of information and another tool for monitoring the spread of the virus. As of Monday, 24 incoming students had tested positive — three-tenths of one percent of the student body. Those students will have to stay home for two weeks.
Once the semester starts, Elon will randomly test hundreds of students and employees for COVID-19 each Wednesday. If cases start to creep up from that opening baseline, Stein said, Elon will consider taking further safety measures.
"I think we expected to find cases," Stein said. "We can't let down our guard."
An encouraging summer
Except for a handful of graduate programs, most area schools are resuming in-person instruction for the first time in five months.
GTCC, however, has been holding in-person lab classes since the spring. Classes in 19 programs — in areas such as aviation, automotive, dental assisting and emergency medical technician — returned to campus in mid-May. Eight more programs began meeting in person in June.
The college took similar precautions with each in-person class. Students and instructors had to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. In some classes that required close contact, participants had their temperatures checked at the door. Classrooms and other spaces were cleaned regularly. GTCC set up a COVID-19 hotline for students and employees to call if they felt sick or had tested positive.
As of Aug. 7, GTCC had seen only six cases of COVID-19, President Anthony Clarke said. All six cases were students who contracted the virus off campus. Only one class stopped meeting for two weeks after a student tested positive. No other students in the class got the virus, Clarke said.
"I'm confident in the precautions that we've taken," Clarke said. "But as I've told the faculty and staff, we can't guarantee 100% safety."
The mask police
Colleges are requiring everyone to wear masks on campus. But what if people refuse?
College and university leaders say students and employees will face escalating discipline if they don't wear a mask or follow other safety precautions. In extreme cases, employees could be suspended or fired. Students could lose campus housing or be expelled.
Cathy Akens, the vice chancellor for student affairs, said UNCG students have been told repeatedly about the rules — by email, on social media, in videos and on the syllabus for each of their classes.
If a UNCG student doesn't wear a mask to class, the professor will tell the student to find one, Akens said. A second offense will lead to a conversation with a student affairs official. A third will lead to more serious consequences.
Akens said another tool pushes students to wear masks: peer pressure.
"I've seen it all over social media," she said. "Students are saying (to freshmen), 'Don't mess this up for us. I've been doing this right all summer. I expect to see you doing the right thing, too.'"
That's how A&T students reacted to a Twitter photo that showed students hanging out underneath the university's clock tower last Sunday night. Some A&T students still at home seemed unnerved by the size of the gathering and the number who didn't appear to be wearing masks.
Bruh.... I’m unpacking rn pic.twitter.com/LM7TaH3vii— Dono (@Cashdono) August 10, 2020
A&T spokesman Todd Simmons said university police told the students to go back to their dorm rooms. They did.
Simmons said he knows students are excited to be on campus, but "we cannot have gatherings like that repeated," he said. "We're making that message very clear."
Clearly, college leaders will have their hands full this fall. UNC-CH has evicted three students from campus housing for undisclosed failure to follow community standards, the university's chancellor told The Washington Post last week. And recent media reports said East Carolina University police broke up about 20 off-campus student parties the weekend before classes began. One of those parties reportedly attracted about 400 people.
Cases on campus already
Fall semester classes don't start until this week for Triad colleges and universities, but some COVID-19 cases had already been reported back in March as students left campus.
There was one local death: an employee assigned to High Point University's campus security office died of the virus in April.
With students gone and most employees working from home, some universities reported cases among campus construction workers. When football players and other athletes reported for practice this summer, COVID-19 came with them. Several N.C. schools, including N.C. A&T, reported that multiple student-athletes or athletics employees tested positive for the virus.
Public dashboards tell the story of the spread. UNCG has reported eight cases on campus since July 1. A&T reports positive cases among nine people who have been on campus in the past two weeks. At N.C. State, there have been 20 cases since March. Elon has seen 10 cases since late May. UNC School of the Arts has reported none so far. Winston-Salem State, which will make its dashboard public next week, has already counted 14 cases among students and employees since the spring.
UNC-CH has reported more cases than any other N.C. university so far — 189 as of last week. But that number doesn't include three clusters — five or more positive cases in close proximity — reported Friday and Saturday in two residence halls and a fraternity.
It's no surprise that COVID-19 has found its way to college campuses. Though early on there was some thought that younger, healthier people might have a better chance of escaping COVID-19 than older, sicker folks, young adults have no special immunity.
The share of N.C. COVID-19 cases in people 18 to 24 has grown from 9% in mid-May to 14% as of Friday. Nearly 20,000 N.C. residents in that age range have caught the virus — roughly the enrollment of UNCG.
It seems likely campuses will continue to see more COVID-19 cases this fall.
"Any scenario in which many people gather together poses a risk for COVID-19 spread," said Dr. Annette Bey, medical director for the public health division of the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, which is advising local colleges on their COVID-19 response plans.
"The more an individual interacts with others, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. Therefore, the risk of COVID-19 spread increases in higher education non-residential and residential settings."
The tipping point
The tipping point for Bennett College came in early July. That's when the private women's college became the first higher education institution in the state to declare that fall semester instruction would be done entirely online.
As a growing number of schools nationally announced pivots to a virtual fall semester, Salem College in Winston-Salem followed Bennett's lead a month later. Two other private universities, both in Charlotte, also will be 100% online this fall.
"We'd rather be in person. We'd rather see each other," Bennett President Suzanne Walsh told the News & Record earlier this month. "But (students and employees) get that we put their health first."
For other area schools, the tipping point — the decision to close campus and hold all classes online — could come next week, next month or not at all. Officials with several area universities say there's no number or percentage of positive cases that could cause campus leaders to shut things down like they did back in March.
UNCG is keeping track of a number of variables, said Julia Jackson-Newsom, associate vice chancellor for strategy and policy. Are enough COVID-19 tests available? Does UNCG have enough face coverings and cleaning supplies? Are cases spreading throughout the university community? Are UNCG and the surrounding community able to care for people who are ill? Can UNCG carry out contact tracing after people test positive? Are there enough employees on campus to run the university effectively?
"We're a big campus. We have a lot of people here," Jackson-Newsom said. "Ten cases spread throughout campus is different from 10 cases that pop up in one area."
Any final decision to close public university campuses will come from the system office in Chapel Hill. A UNC System spokesman didn't respond last week to a question about what number of cases or other factors might cause state universities to move instruction online.
But in affidavits on the UNC System's behalf in response to the lawsuit filed last week by university employees, health officials say there's no reason not to stick with on-campus instruction for now.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the precautions taken by state universities "are reasonably designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide appropriate measures to universities to manage COVID-19 outbreaks in the school setting."
And Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist and an associate chief medical officer for UNC Health Care, said there's no data to suggest that UNC System schools should return to online instruction to keep people safe from COVID-19.
“If certain precautions are implemented at the university level, the most important being the use of face coverings and maintaining physical distancing," Weber said in his affidavit, "faculty and staff can safely resume instruction and other educational related activities on campus."
