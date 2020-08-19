Updated 5:40 p.m.
RALEIGH — Both North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and State Superintendent Mark Johnson called it "unacceptable" that a statewide computer system used by students for connecting to online classes crashed twice this week.
The NCEdCloud system was down for several hours Wednesday morning after having been down for several hours on Monday as well, the first day of school for most students in Guilford County Schools. The system outages are hampering efforts by school districts that are opening the new school year with remote instruction due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"It really is unacceptable to have those kinds of technical glitches when we're trying to do remote learning," Cooper, a Democrat, said at a news conference Wednesday. "That has to be frustrating to teachers, students and parents."
Guilford County Schools reported disruptions for its students and staff from the portal going down and Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools also tweeted about it.
Lindsay Stephenson, a social studies teacher with Guilford County Schools, said in a text she has had a hard time getting on NCEdCloud, as have some of her students.
"But it's kind of been par for the course," wrote Stephenson, who teaches at Greensboro College Middle College. "At this point I've had to just be flexible because this is inevitable. I had a few students who missed our live class Monday because of it, but I just recorded it so they could access it later."
Johnson, a Republican, said "blunt discussions" will be held with the system's vendor about the repeated outages.
"It's bad enough that so many students don't have the option to attend school in-person, but malfunctions of the tool that so many schools use to access remote learning are simply unacceptable," Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.
Johnson said that Identity Automation, the vendor for the NCEdCloud system since 2013, was extended grace on Monday by the state Department of Public Instruction for the problems. But he said that's changing.
'Blunt discussions' will be held with vendor
"Parents, educators, and students are all doing the best that we can and deserve technology that works," Johnson said. "While we are limited in terms of what we can do immediately, rest assured that DPI will be having blunt discussions about these failures with the vendor and NC DIT (Department of Information Technology) in the days ahead."
Cooper said that DPI is responsible for the system, but DIT has offered assistance.
Identity Automation, which is based in Texas, did not immediately return telephone messages from The News & Observer requesting comment.
NCEdCloud is being put under greater stress than normal because more than 70% of the state's 1.5 million public students started the school year on Monday with online classes only due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Teachers use NCEdCloud to access PowerSchool for student records. Some students and teachers also use NCEdCloud to access Canvas, a learning management system for online classes.
"It needs to be fixed because our students learning remotely need to have this kind of connection with their schools," Cooper said.
The Wake County school system uses a different version of Canvas so it's largely unaffected by the state issues.
A problem this morning with NCEdCloud, the portal for many North Carolina districts' online learning, has been resolved, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction spokesman.
Todd Silberman said in an email that some school districts apparently were not affected by the issue this morning, so he was unclear on whether the issue was statewide.
Several districts, including those in Guilford and Forsyth counties, reported problems with NCEdCloud this morning.
Triad school districts are reporting there is a statewide outage for the system that serves as a portal to student online learning systems and other applications.
"GCS has just learned that access to the Canvas learning platform through the NC Ed Cloud portal is unavailable across the state right now" Guilford County Schools said on Twitter.
GCS has just learned that access to the Canvas learning platform through the NC Ed Cloud portal is unavailable across the state right now. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will let you know when the state has the system back up and running. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/mD6CTI3UKi— Guilford Co. Schools (@GCSchoolsNC) August 19, 2020
Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Schools tweeted a similar message: "We have been alerted that NCEDCloud, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction management system that runs programs like Canvas, has experienced a statewide failure."
We have been alerted that NCEDCloud, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction management system that runs programs like Canvas, has experienced a statewide failure. 🚨 We are aware and are told state officials are working rapidly to find a solution. #WSFCS pic.twitter.com/AkG6bo8KlH— WS/FC Schools (@wsfcs) August 19, 2020
A similar outage occurred Monday, the first day of school for most North Carolina public school students.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
