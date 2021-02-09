Update: Guilford school board votes to bring middle and high school students back to the classroom

Follow these tips on how to spruce up your kid’s lunch box and why not make it healthier while you’re at it? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

GREENSBORO — Middle and high school students will finally be returning to in-person classes over the next month following a much-anticipated vote by the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night.

Under the plan, sixth and ninth-graders would return to school the week of Feb. 22. Seventh, eleventh and 12th-graders would return the week of March 1. Eighth and tenth-graders would be back the week of March 8.

The return for middle and high school students, however, is optional. Students can continue learning remotely if they want, though administrators said most families had indicated they expected to return.

The board approved the plan on the strength of an 8-1 vote with T. Dianne Bellamy-Small in opposition.

In an academic year upended because of the coronavirus pandemic, district leaders have continually changed plans for when students should come back. Tuesday's vote comes about a month after school board members voted at their last meeting to postpone the return of middle and high school students.

District leaders provided requested updates to the board about possibilities for rapid testing of students and vaccination of teachers, but it still wasn't clear when either could be available in the schools.