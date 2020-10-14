Update: Guilford superintendent expects to make major announcement about school reopening this evening

It was less clear how many middle schools would be able to offer that option, Contreras said, because a high percentage of middle school parents have not yet turned in their preference forms.

The school board in September approved five measures for determining whether to proceed with reopening schools. The three primary measures related to COVID-19 case numbers, the percentage of positive test results in the county, and the district's ability to enact strategies that could stop the spread of the disease.

The other two metrics they are looking at are the 14-day trends in hospitalization rates, as well as intensive care unit capacity in the community.

Currently, pre-K and kindergarten students may attend half-day in person if their families choose. All other grades are doing remote learning, with some grades poised to begin in-person classes as soon as Oct. 20.

During Tuesday night's board meeting, Contreras brought in Guilford County Health Department Director Iulia Vann to help answer questions. A few board members, however, responded with frustration or concern to explanations from Contreras, Vann and school district Chief of Staff Nora Carr about how decisions would be made on whether to go forward with phased reentry.

