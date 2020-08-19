North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction promised blunt talks with the vendor of the state's online learning portal after the portal failed Wednesday, following a similar problem Monday.
NCEdCloud is now functional again, according to the state.
"These are challenging times, and everyone is trying to extend more grace. That’s what Identity Automation, the vendor, got on Monday, the first time their remote learning tool went down," Superintendent Mark Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.
"Parents, educators, and students are all doing the best that we can and deserve technology that works. While we are limited in terms of what we can do immediately, rest assured that DPI will be having blunt discussions about these failures with the vendor and NC DIT in the days ahead.”
NC DIT is the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.
Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr confirmed Wednesday that Guilford County Schools was affected by the outage. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools also tweeted about the problem.
The Department of Public Instruction selected Identity Automation after a request for proposals from companies in 2013.
A problem this morning with NCEdCloud, the portal for many North Carolina districts' online learning, has been resolved, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction spokesman.
Todd Silberman said in an email that some school districts apparently were not affected by the issue this morning, so he was unclear on whether the issue was statewide.
Several districts, including those in Guilford and Forsyth counties, reported problems with NCEdCloud this morning.
Triad school districts are reporting there is a statewide outage for the system that serves as a portal to student online learning systems and other applications.
"GCS has just learned that access to the Canvas learning platform through the NC Ed Cloud portal is unavailable across the state right now" Guilford County Schools said on Twitter.
GCS has just learned that access to the Canvas learning platform through the NC Ed Cloud portal is unavailable across the state right now. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will let you know when the state has the system back up and running. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/mD6CTI3UKi— Guilford Co. Schools (@GCSchoolsNC) August 19, 2020
Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Schools tweeted a similar message: "We have been alerted that NCEDCloud, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction management system that runs programs like Canvas, has experienced a statewide failure."
We have been alerted that NCEDCloud, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction management system that runs programs like Canvas, has experienced a statewide failure. 🚨 We are aware and are told state officials are working rapidly to find a solution. #WSFCS pic.twitter.com/AkG6bo8KlH— WS/FC Schools (@wsfcs) August 19, 2020
A similar outage occurred Monday, the first day of school for most North Carolina public school students.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
