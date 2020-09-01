GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools and other school districts across the country will be able to continue to offer free meals to all children who want them, thanks to last-minute waivers granted by the United States Department of Agriculture on Monday.
The waivers allow districts to continue summer feeding programs through Dec. 31. That option had been set to expire Monday.
"We are just very pleased that students will not go hungry," said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
She said North Carolina education groups and legislators were among those who lobbied for the waivers.
Operating on summertime rules will allow districts to provide meals for free and give them to any child of any age, not just Guilford County Schools students. The district had been gearing up to limit meals to its own students and charge those who weren't eligible for free and reduced lunch.
"It's a good thing, especially for people like us that have small kids," said Rukia Omar, who visited the feeding site at Foust Elementary on Tuesday with her 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 8-month-old.
Like other school districts around the country, Guilford County Schools had been using the summer feeding program rules since March when schools first closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's unclear when most Guilford County Schools students will return to their buildings. School board members voted in late July to use remote learning at least through Oct. 20, but have not yet approved a plan for bringing the students back at that point or later.
The waivers help the school district in a few other ways as well.
First, the district can continue to offer feeding sites in communities across the county, not just schools. On Tuesday, it released a list of 65 community sites it will continue to serve. For now at least, that's in addition to feeding programs in all schools, a change made when they thought they would have abandon the community distribution sites.
Second, it can continue to give meals to adults picking up for multiple families or groups of children without the hassle of trying to verify which schools they may not attend. Contreras said they have begun outreach to childcare facilities and providers to let them know about the option.
Lastly, school leaders expect this to make a huge difference financially for the school meal program, which depends on federal meal reimbursements or meal sales to pay staff. Contreras said they'd been looking at the possibility of having to eliminate up to 500 school nutrition worker jobs — more than half of what they've got, if they couldn't continue under the summer meal distribution plan.
Now, they think that's forestalled, although chief financial officer Angie Henry said avoiding future cuts will still depend on how popular the free meals continue to be.
Contreras said they still are likely to serve fewer meals than they would with students in the buildings for classes, so the financial challenges are not fully solved, just lessened.
She also stressed that the districts still needs families to complete and return free-and-reduced-price meal eligibility forms, because some funding for the district is based upon the percent of students who qualify. She expects that number to increase because of unemployment during the pandemic.
