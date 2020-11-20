 Skip to main content
Virtual concert, organized by Page High student to benefit Second Harvest, premiers Nov. 21
Virtual concert, organized by Page High student to benefit Second Harvest, premiers Nov. 21

Community Cupboard photo 2.jpg (copy)

A Page High School student is helping organize a fundraiser to help Second Harvest feed families in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. In this file photo, the food bank prepares to distribute fresh produce.

 Courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina

GREENSBORO - A student at Page High School in Greensboro has organized a virtual charity concert that will premiere at 8 p.m. Saturday on Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina's YouTube channel. 

Michael Mitchum, 17, took on the project as part of his participation in Page's International Baccalaureate program. The concert is set to feature professional orchestral musicians from across the the Triad, according to Mitchum. He is raising money to help feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina works with food manufacturers, stores, farmers and others to collect food and then distribute it to partnering community organizations who serve people in need. The concert video will feature a link for people to donate to the organization. Visit YouTube.com/FoodBankNWNC to view the concert and www.secondharvestnwnc.org/donate to give.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

