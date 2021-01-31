Wake Forest University selects Vanderbilt provost as its next president

Wente, a biomedical scientist, has served as Vanderbilt’s first female provost and vice chancellor the past seven years. She also served as interim chancellor from August 2019 to June 2020.

“Dr. Wente is the right person to enable Wake Forest to seize the opportunities before it,” Gerald Roach, chairman of the search committee and the board, said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Among a field of highly qualified candidates, she stood out as a transformational leader and world-class academic who is committed to the personal connection and engagement that Wake Forest values.”

Wente said her decision to apply to become Wake Forest's president comes in part from the university being "committed to excellence with a tremendous ability to develop leaders of great integrity for our world."

"I look forward to joining the Wake Forest community and working with the outstanding faculty, staff, students and alumni to seize the multitude of opportunities for Wake Forest to excel even further as a national leader and model.”

More than 1,600 Wake Forest students, faculty, staff and alumni participated in the search process through an extensive community listening program.