Wake schools will stop using the term 'grandfathering' because it has 'racist origins'

RALEIGH — The Wake County school system will stop using the word "grandfathering" because of the term's "racist origins" in preventing Black people from voting after the Civil War.

A Wake County parent challenged the school district recently for continuing to use "grandfathering" to describe how some students can stay at their current school if their neighborhood is reassigned to a different school. North Carolina's largest school district responded with a tweet promising to stop using the term — next year.

"Thank you for your message," Wake tweeted Wednesday. "We are aware of the racist origins of the term grandfathering, and our intent is to discontinue use of this term starting next year.

"We are using it this year to avoid any confusion, as unfortunately we have been using this term for quite some time."

Grandfathering comes from the "grandfather clauses" used following the Civil War to keep Blacks from voting.

Name changes come amid protests

The debate over the historical origin of words like grandfathering comes amid this year's nationwide Black Lives Matter protests over issues including police brutality and Confederate monuments.