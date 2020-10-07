Wake teachers warn board that reopening schools will put people at risk of dying

CARY — Dozens of Wake County teachers warned school board members Tuesday that the lives of educators and students are being put at risk by reopening schools for in-person instruction.
The Wake County school board approved a plan last week that will begin returning elementary and middle school students for in-person classes on Oct. 26. As board members arrived Tuesday for their first in-person meeting since March, they were greeted by educators holding up signs saying that reopening is putting people's lives at risk from COVID-19.
"It's heartbreaking for me as a teacher because I want to see my students so badly in person, and they're really struggling," said Ginny Clayton, a teacher at Cary High School. "But that's not the criteria for coming back to school — it's safety. We ultimately have to do what's right by our kids by keeping them safe."
Other protesters, some accompanied by their children, held up signs with messages such as "Why aren't you protecting my mom!" and "When we get sick or die who will teach our classes?"
Some signs referenced a Stanly County elementary school teacher who died Sunday from COVID-19. That district says the teacher didn't get the virus from school.
"I feel confident that we will be able to address the concerns and be able to open up school operations in a sound manner," said Keith Sutton, the chair of Wake County's school board.
Reopening too slow
Tuesday's rally comes after more than 100 parents and students protested last week outside the district's headquarters that the reopening isn't moving fast enough. Speakers complained about how high school students are scheduled to remain with only online classes into January.
Some of those parents spoke out again at Tuesday's board meeting to say the district needs to be more aggressive about bringing students back for in-person classes.
"Every meeting should be about getting our kids back into school," said Christine Hale, a Wake parent. "Nothing should be more important to the Board of Education than education.
Wake's preK-3 students and K-12 special-education students in regional programs will return for in-person instruction on Oct. 26. They will be on a cycle of one week of in-person classes and two weeks of remote classes, before switching to daily in-person classes on Nov. 16.
Middle school students will return to school Nov. 9 for a three-week rotation of in-person and online courses.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students will start that rotation Nov. 16.
The majority of Wake's 160,000 students signed up for the Virtual Academy, either for just this semester or the full school year. Those students, who don't feel safe with returning to campus, will only receive online courses.
The board's decision to reopen schools has angered many teachers, especially because the majority of principals wanted to continue having online classes for students in fourth through eighth grades for the rest of the semester.
Reopening guidelines
In less than three weeks, the first Wake County students will return for in-person instruction since schools were closed last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday's protest took place before the board met to review reopening guidelines that will be given to families and school employees explaining how safety will be emphasized this fall. The guidelines stress the need for regularly washing hands and trying to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
All students, school employees and visitors are required to pass a daily temperature check and health screening before they're allowed on campus. Unless they get an exemption, school employees, students and visitors must wear a cloth face covering while they're on school buses and at school.
The guidelines warn that students who refuse to wear face coverings after repeated warnings could be suspended from school and required to go back to online learning only. Employees who repeatedly refuse to wear face coverings could be disciplined and fired.
"We have a lot of unanswered questions about ensuring that the reopening plan is safe for students and staff," said Christina Spears, one of the protesters.
