Wake teachers warn board that reopening schools will put people at risk of dying

CARY — Dozens of Wake County teachers warned school board members Tuesday that the lives of educators and students are being put at risk by reopening schools for in-person instruction.

The Wake County school board approved a plan last week that will begin returning elementary and middle school students for in-person classes on Oct. 26. As board members arrived Tuesday for their first in-person meeting since March, they were greeted by educators holding up signs saying that reopening is putting people's lives at risk from COVID-19.

"It's heartbreaking for me as a teacher because I want to see my students so badly in person, and they're really struggling," said Ginny Clayton, a teacher at Cary High School. "But that's not the criteria for coming back to school — it's safety. We ultimately have to do what's right by our kids by keeping them safe."

Other protesters, some accompanied by their children, held up signs with messages such as "Why aren't you protecting my mom!" and "When we get sick or die who will teach our classes?"

Some signs referenced a Stanly County elementary school teacher who died Sunday from COVID-19. That district says the teacher didn't get the virus from school.