At 3 p.m., Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the coronavirus Task Forst will offer a COVID-19 update and an announcement on plans for K-12 schools in North Carolina.
Breaking
special report
Watch Now: Gov. speaks on school reopening plans
MOST POPULAR
-
Telling It Straight: Local doc explains the COVID-19 threat in Rockingham, offers tools, hope
-
COVID-19 may be airborne. Here's what that could mean.
-
Watch Now: Customer angry about masks and Democrats in viral video is from Thomasville, Newsweek reports
-
Rankin makes transition from gridiron to NC State Trooper
-
'Divest' painting on jail sidewalk in downtown Greensboro leads to five being charged, police say
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Latest Local Offers
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.