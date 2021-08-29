WATCH NOW: Greensboro's gay nightlife featured in exhibit at UNCG

It traces that history from downtown's General Greene Grill in the late 1950s, to places like Busby's in the 1980s, up to Chemistry and Twist Lounge today.

Gwynn contributed many of the items in the collection, including the membership card.

"In North Carolina they were required in any bar that served liquor that was not a restaurant," he said, "but they also were an convenient way ... of keeping LGBTQ clubs a safe space because they sort of gave you a filtering mechanism at the front door, which obviously could be used for good or evil.

"They are kind of an interesting thing to see, because I don't think you see them so much any more with bars and clubs in North Carolina," Gwynn said of the membership cards.

Some of Krim's favorite items in the exhibit are the photographs of local drag performers.

"Drag is important not only because it's wonderful entertainment, but also it gave permission for people to explore their gender — through makeup, through clothing — in a safe space in a bar, which was a dangerous thing in the past," she said.

Dancing in clubs or watching drag shows have been major staples of gay bars, especially in the south.