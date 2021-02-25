Watch now: Guilford County teachers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 has supported many community events during its 100-year-plus history.
Lawmakers have filed a bill that requires the State Board of Education to include instruction of the Holocaust and genocide in the English and social studies standards used in middle schools and high schools. In a news release Monday, Black minister and social justice activist Paul Scott urged lawmakers to oppose the bill if it's not amended to include Black history.
Gov. Roy Cooper said bills should require schools to comply with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' guidelines for returning to in-person learning, which include social distancing for middle and high schools. He also wants local school districts to be able to respond to emergencies without being "hampered" by legislation.
The announcement came the day after the Guilford County Board of Education passed a resolution urging him to immediately make every North Carolina public school employee eligible for vaccines.
HILLSBOROUGH — An elementary school named for one of the state's most prominent slave holders will get a new name this summer.
District leaders provided requested updates to the board about possibilities for rapid testing of students and vaccination of teachers, but it still wasn't clear when either could be available in the schools.
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolina will start vaccinating school teachers, school workers and child care worker…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.