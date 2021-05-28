Watch now: UNCG trio will be featured on the next season of 'America's Got Talent'

A trio of UNCG students will appear in the upcoming season of "America's Got Talent."

The three — Tavis Cunningham, Christoff Hairston and Julian Kennedy — are featured in a video released Friday to promote the next season of NBC's talent competition. All three sing, and Kennedy plays the piano.

The group known as 1achord got a standing ovation from the show's four judges and the audience for their cover of Coldplay's "Fix You."

Before their performance, the trio told the judges they had met "by happenstance" in UNCG's cafeteria a month before they appeared on the "America's Got Talent" audition show. It turned out that they share similar musical interests.

"We were like, OK, let's think about some songs that we know," Hairston said. "And because we're all church babies, one came up. We said, let's sing a little bit out of that."

"Listen, we're from the South," Cunningham added. "The lunch ladies came out and they said, Sing, baby, sing!"

All three students are enrolled in UNCG's College of Visual and Performing Arts.