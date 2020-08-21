Not to be outdone by King George, Principal Rudy Swofford gives students a lyrical pep talk in his latest YouTube song, a parody of "You'll Be Back" from the musical "Hamilton."
Whereas King George's version comes off more as a threat (to the unruly American colonists who were revolting, after all), Swofford, principal at Summerfield Charter Academy since the school opened in 2013, infuses his song with hope for students taking classes online.
"When you're gone, I am sad," he sings, adding "... when push comes to shove, I will see you all remotely to remind you of my love."
Swofford, who has done a little performing in community theater, high school and church, says he was inspired after recently watching "Hamilton" on Disney+, which last month debuted a filmed version of the blockbuster Broadway musical about the life and death of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the U.S. Treasury.
Swofford turns the song into a reminder for students that they are missed. The school started classes on Monday, but students are logging in from home for online classes instead of sitting in classrooms at the school on U.S. 220 North.
"Eventually, hopefully, kids will be back in the building," he said Friday.
It wasn't hard to change the lyrics to something more appropriate for his purposes. He's had practice. Summerfield Charter Academy students are used to his musical memos. Past performances have typically focused on warning students school has been canceled because of snow, sent by phone through a recording service to advise families about school events.
"You never know when you need a snow song," he says. "I didn't know I needed to put together a pandemic song."
This is his second pandemic song. When schools shut down in-person classes in the spring, he debuted "Lost in the School," his take on "Lost in the Woods" from "Frozen 2."
"That was when the whole world was shut down," he says.
So what's next for this singing principal?
Stay tuned, he says, for a welcome back song.
