Welcome back: Except for masks, Guilford's first day of school is, well, almost 'normal'

GREENSBORO — A year ago, going back to school meant logging on a computer. On Monday, many Guilford County families instead found themselves logging time as they waited at bus stops and carpool lines.

It was the the first of classes on the district's traditional calendar. It also marked the fullest schools have been since before the pandemic.

"I think these kids are going to need special attention and we are prepared to give them that," said Debra McCoy, a Kernodle Middle School teacher assistant.

On Monday, the drop-off line was inching along Drawbridge Road well before it got to Kernodle's campus. School staff expected it would lessen in the days ahead because many parents make a point of driving their child to school on the first day.

Principal Theaster McHam said dealing with the district's bus driver shortage and its potential impact on students getting to class is likely to be the school's biggest challenge for the year.