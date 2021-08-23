Welcome back: Except for masks, Guilford's first day of school is, well, almost 'normal'

GREENSBORO — A year ago, going back to school meant logging on a computer. On Monday, many Guilford County families instead found themselves logging time as they waited at bus stops and carpool lines.
It was the the first of classes on the district's traditional calendar. It also marked the fullest schools have been since before the pandemic.
"I think these kids are going to need special attention and we are prepared to give them that," said Debra McCoy, a Kernodle Middle School teacher assistant.
On Monday, the drop-off line was inching along Drawbridge Road well before it got to Kernodle's campus. School staff expected it would lessen in the days ahead because many parents make a point of driving their child to school on the first day.
Principal Theaster McHam said dealing with the district's bus driver shortage and its potential impact on students getting to class is likely to be the school's biggest challenge for the year.
The driver shortfall isn’t new, but the pandemic’s lingering effects have made it worse. That's due to about half the workforce being over 65 and more vulnerable to the coronavirus, said Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive, which tracks school bus issues.
The Los Angeles company conducted a survey in March that found nearly 80% of districts that responded were having trouble finding enough bus drivers.
“It’s really at a breaking point,” McFarland said.
Angie Henry, the school system's chief financial officer, said last week the district added 55 minutes in between elementary, middle and high school runs and spread out school schedules in hopes of making it easier to get students to class with fewer drivers. She expected families could see improvements after the first week or so of classes.
Meanwhile, inside Kernodle, the hallways bustled with students as they changed classes.
Last year, when students returned to in-person instruction, the school kept them in groups to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19. That meant the same students would travel together between classes.
Now, it's back to normal.
Eighth-grader John Bullock appreciated that he gets to interact with more students now, including some that he hadn't seen since sixth grade.
"I would say it feels a lot closer to completely back to normal," Bullock said. "Aside from the masks, its the same to me."
McCoy, the teacher assistant, said she thinks students are more accustomed to the school's COVID-19 protocols and are feeling safer about being together. She believes reuniting with friends will help students academically.
"I really think the biggest piece to this year is social," she said. "The kids have missed each other so much."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.