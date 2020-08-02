Five months after classrooms emptied due to Covid-19, many of the area’s private schools are readying to resume in-person learning.
When they return, students will encounter temperature checks, desks that have been spaced apart, and teachers with masks.
“We’re not going to be the same school that we were prior to Covid 19,” said Terry Aiken, director of student life at High Point Friends School, which is resuming classes Aug. 24. “No school is going to be the same as they were. So we have to be creative and come up with some unique ways to make the experience safe and educational. We’re making sure the desks and tables are set up so students are able to social distance. We’ll be disinfecting, throughout the course of the day, areas that are heavily trafficked. The goal is to have in-person classes, but we will also provide virtual learning for families who are hesitant about coming to school.”
Guilford County Schools announced last week that they plan to forgo in-person classes in favor of remote learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
But a number of private schools, with their smaller classes, decided to forge ahead with opening their doors in mid-August.
Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, which resumes classes Aug. 18, has actually been hosting camps and early education programs over the past couple of months, welcoming up to 300 students onto their campus at certain points during the summer.
Head of School Rob Brown said that as a result, staff members have had “lots of practice” to prepare them for the roughly 1,200 students, from pre-school through 12th grade, who are expected to enroll this year.
Before even being allowed into the building, students have to undergo a temperature check. The technology the school is using can deliver a reading in roughly a second, and employs facial recognition, which can identify students and staff and also tell whether or not someone is wearing a mask.
Those with an elevated temperature will be directed to one of four nursing stations at the school, where their temperature will be taken again, and, if need be, a parent will be called to pick them up.
If the school learns that a student tests positive for Covid-19, Brown said, that student will be directed to quarantine, and the school will recommend testing for others they were in contact with.
The school will use electrostatic technology that employs pressurized air to spray a chlorinated mist, which can disinfect a classroom in two to three minutes.
“These droplets are attracted to every surface — keyboards, lightswitches, phones,” said Dan Baker, director of facilities and security at Wesleyan. “And we bought into this technology to deal with stuff like strep throat or flu. When we had a kid come down with the flu, the school nurse would contact us, and we would treat each room they were in. And it’s been very successful.”
Brown said students and faculty will be required to wear face coverings upon arrival, in common areas, and whenever they’re within six feet of another person. Doors within the building will be open throughout the day, so as to minimize touching of surfaces. The cafeteria will no longer have self-serve food or drinks — rather students will pre-order their meals. Water fountains have been shut off, and water coolers placed next to them. The school has hired extra housekeepers to clean high touch areas.
At Greensboro Day School, which resumes classes on Aug. 19, administrators are planning on using the school’s black box theater, outdoor garden and other spaces for classes in order to help with social distancing.
“We will maximize our 65-acre campus to move teaching and learning outdoors when weather is conducive,” Susan Davis, the school’s director of communications and marketing, said in an email. “In addition to some weatherproof furniture, all students will receive a portable Crazy Creek chair so classes can move outdoors anytime.”
Teachers and administrators will spend some time educating students on “communal responsibility,” said Phil Spears, Head of School at Canterbury School in Greensboro.
“We want kids to understand that they’re part of something bigger than themselves,” he said. “They have to try to keep not just themselves, but their whole community healthy, their teachers, their families. Are children going to always be perfect? No. But this is the time to be consistent in our messaging and our modeling for the kids. We’re lucky to have teachers who can artfully help kids understand that responsibility without it feeling oppressive.”
Many schools are also offering the option of virtual learning. A video technology called Swivl will be used at several schools for those who have health issues or are just not yet comfortable being around large groups of people.
“We initially made it available to those who had a compromised immune system, but now we’re allowing it on a broader basis for those who are struggling with whether or not to come back, because a lot of parents, they’re not ready yet,” Brown said. “We have a couple of families where the parents are diabetic or a child is diabetic. And they still want to be part of Wesleyan. We probably now have 15 and it wouldn’t surprise me if we have 20 or 30 more students sign up.”
For those students who are returning, schools also are taking measures to help with their mental wellness.
“If there are children who are truly anxious about things, we have a lovely counselor who can work with them to help with those feelings,” said Susan Siegel, Head of School at B’nai Shalom Day School, which resumes classes on Aug. 17. “She’s there for these kids, as are all of our teachers. It’s been rough. But, we know every single one of these kids. We know who may have more of a propensity for anxiety, and try to work with the parents.”
Kristin Carignan, who has two sons at Greensboro Day School and is head of the Parents Association there, said some parents have expressed concern about their children being with large groups or maintaining social distancing. But she said she believes the school has done a good job of working with parents to address their needs. Personally, she said, she’s “thrilled” about having her sons back in school.
“They have missed their teachers and their friends, and I feel confident that the school has taken every precaution to keep both the faculty/staff and the children safe,” she said in an email. “At the same time, I appreciate that the school has given families the option to use Swivl technology to learn from home if a student or family prefers. It’s the best of both worlds.”
