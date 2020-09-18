What do N.C.'s new elementary school rules mean for you? Answers to common questions.

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday a plan that would allow North Carolina elementary school students to begin returning to full-time, daily in-person classes in October.
Schools closed in mid-March and switched to remote learning in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the virus caused by the coronavirus. Cooper's announcement means school districts and charter schools will now have to decide whether it's safe to bring their youngest students back on campus or continue with online learning.
Here are answers to some of the big question about opening schools.
Question: When can elementary students return?
Answer: Cooper announced Thursday that Oct. 5 is the first day that public elementary schools could begin operating under Plan A. This option has less stringent social-distancing requirements than those now in place.
Most of the state's elementary school students started the school year on Aug. 17 with either online classes on Plan C or a mix of in-person and online classes on Plan B. The Plan B students aren't getting daily in-person classes every day because their schools are subject to state rules that limit how many kids can be in classrooms.
Cooper said he doesn't expect the change to be immediate because school districts will need to do some planning first to decide whether it's safe to switch to Plan A.
Q: What's different with Plan A?
A: Elementary schools under Plan B were required to reduce capacity on campus so that there would be enough space to keep students at least 6 feet apart. They were also required to limit school bus capacity.
But under Plan A, no capacity restrictions are in place. Schools can have as many students in classrooms as they did before COVID-19.
Q: How safe will it be for students to return?
A: Even though elementary schools will be at full capacity, schools will still be required to follow several new safety measures.
Staff and elementary students will need to pass daily temperature checks and health screenings before they're allowed in to school buildings. They'll also be required to wear face coverings while on campus and on school buses.
Schools will also still try to provide social distancing by marking lines on the floor showing where people should stand at least 6 feet apart. Large activities such as field trips, assemblies and performances will not be allowed.
Schools are also required to provide increased cleanings of high-touch areas, to limit use of material that is shared and to encourage students to frequently wash their hands.
More information about safety measures can be found at https://bit.ly/3hGIIE7.
Q: Why is the change being made now?
A: Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, say the state's coronavirus metrics have stabilized with more people wearing face coverings now.
Cohen cited how younger children are at less risk of transmitting the virus and how important it is for them to get daily, in-person classes. Parents around the state have complained that remote instruction doesn't work well for younger students.
"We know how important in-person learning is, particularly for young kids," Cohen said.
Q: Are kids required to attend school in-person, or is there a remote learning option?
A: DHHS is requiring schools to set up online-only programs or other options for families who consider themselves to be at high risk of COVID-19.
Guilford County Schools, for example, has set up separate virtual academies for students in K-5 and 6-8 and has virtual options for high school students. Enrollment for the Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy (K-5) and Guilford eLearning University Prep (6-8) has been extended through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
"Plan A may not be right at this time for many school districts, and for every family," Cooper said Thursday. "Opportunities for remote learning need to be available for families who choose it."
Q: What about middle school and high school students?
A: Middle schools and high schools are still subject to the state's "moderate social distancing" requirements that limit how many people can be on campus. As a result, many students are getting either online classes only or a mix of in-person and virtual courses.
Cohen says the older students are more at risk of transmitting COVID-19.
Q: Will all counties follow the same school reopening plan?
A: Not exactly. Counties can tweak their plans and will be allowed to follow more restrictive plans than the one outlined by the governor and the state Board of Education. But they cannot adopt a less restrictive plan.
The new announcement on elementary schools means school districts will take a look at whether to change their reopening plans. For instance, Wake County had been looking at having elementary students come daily or every other week.
Q: Do children and teachers have to wear face masks?
A: Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff member and student, from kindergarten through grade 12.
The state will supply every student and teacher with at least five reusable masks.
Q: What happens if a student tests positive for COVID-19?
A: Cohen has said that the state will follow the same protocol as when anyone else tests positive, starting with contact tracing and learning of that person's close contacts. So in the case of a student, those in close contact with the student at school would be contacted and they would be advised to be tested.
Cohen said a positive case would not necessarily mean that a school will close, it will depend on the situation.
Q: Do health experts agree about opening schools?
A: Earlier guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, often cited by proponents of the full reopening of schools, "strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."
But the Academy has since dialed back its comments, saying "schools in areas with high levels of COVID-19 community spread should not be compelled to reopen against the judgment of local experts."